Pourchaire eyes FP1 outing in new Mercedes F1 role

Newly appointed Mercedes development driver Theo Pourchaire says he would "really like" to take part in a Formula 1 free practice session as part of his new role with the Brackley based team.

Mercedes announced a week ago that the 2023 Formula 2 champion has joined the team as a development driver, adding to an already packed program that includes a full-time World Endurance Championship campaign with Peugeot.

"My main program is with Peugeot," Pourchaire told France’s Auto Hebdo, clarifying that endurance racing remains his priority. "But I’ll be spending a lot of days on the F1 simulator and attending several Grands Prix. It’s a good role."

The Frenchman explained that his position goes beyond simple simulator duties.

"It will be a development role and also a bit of a reserve driver role," he said. "I should be at a few Grands Prix as reserve when Frederik Vesti cannot be there because of IMSA clashes."

With sweeping 2026 regulation changes, Pourchaire believes simulator work will be critical to Mercedes’ competitiveness.

"We’re entering a season where the simulator is going to be absolutely crucial," he said. "It’s a huge change. We have to ensure perfect correlation so that the drivers feel the same things in the simulator that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli feel on track."

While much of his contribution will be behind the scenes, the 22-year-old does not hide his ambition to drive.

"I’d love to," he said when asked about the possibility of participating in an FP1 session. "Being able to drive the car allows for even better correlation with the simulator and ensures perfect performance in the sim."

Pourchaire previously tested for Sauber during his academy days.