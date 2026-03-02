’Safe’ tip for 2026 champion is Russell - Hadjar

The FIA has officially confirmed that new engine compression ratio controls will be introduced earlier than planned, fast-tracked to June 1 amid the ongoing Mercedes engine controversy.

The governing body said a "significant effort" had gone into resolving the matter, which centres on the 16:1 compression ratio limit written into the 2026 regulations.

The FIA confirmed that from June 1, 2026 - not August as was earlier slated - compression ratios will be measured in both cold and hot operating conditions, before switching exclusively to hot-condition checks from 2027 onwards.

"A significant effort has been invested in finding a solution," the FIA said in a statement.

"The FIA has worked to find a compromise solution which determines that the compression ratio will be controlled in both hot and cold conditions from 1 June 2026, and subsequently only in operating conditions from 2027 onwards."

The decision follows weeks of paddock tension, with rival manufacturers believed to have raised concerns that Mercedes had found a way to gain a power advantage under the original interpretation.

Despite the clampdown, Mercedes is still widely tipped as a Melbourne favourite alongside Ferrari.

Even Red Bull Racing newcomer Isack Hadjar suggested that, based on testing, George Russell could be the early championship favourite.

"Based on what we saw in pre-season testing, the safe answer would be George Russell," Hadjar said. "But with a mid-season update, everything can change."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff sounded cautiously optimistic after winter testing.

"The fact that we started testing confidently brought a sense of relief," he said. "Our drivers are happy with the car. Judging by laptimes, we’re unlikely to be as far behind as in the last three or four years."

However, Wolff warned that fuel loads and unknown variables make it impossible to draw firm conclusions.

"Ten extra kilos of fuel costs about three-tenths per lap. So we can only guess at the balance of power. I’d say the same four teams are still at the front - and we’re joining them, I hope."

Ferrari is also considered in the leading group, with McLaren and Red Bull thought to be just behind the top two heading into Melbourne.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali dismissed fears that the sweeping 2026 rules - heavily focused on increased electrical deployment and energy management - could lead to domination.

"On the contrary, I foresee even more heated competition," he said. "Even if someone in Melbourne shows an advantage, I think within a couple of grands prix the others will close the gap."