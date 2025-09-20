Verstappen future hinges on 2026 - manager

Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen says the quadruple world champion could yet stay at Red Bull for life - but only if the team delivers the equipment to win.

"Before the summer break, it was clear that we’re committed to Red Bull for 2026," Vermeulen told De Telegraaf newspaper in Baku. "I think it’s the right decision.

"Even if Max could have triggered his performance clause, it’s questionable whether he would have done so."

Vermeulen, who co-manages the Dutchman with Max’s father Jos, admitted there were moments in the past when leaving Red Bull was considered. "Of course. There have been times when Red Bull really came up short," he said.

"It’s understandable then that you think to yourself - what if we fall even further? But just look at the seasons. Red Bull has always found its way back up at some point."

Looking ahead, Vermeulen said the sweeping 2026 regulations will define Verstappen’s path beyond 2026. "Max wants to win more championships in the future," he said. "He’s not ready yet in that regard, but he is dependent on the equipment.

"So I think 2026 will be a very important year, in which his future in Formula 1 will be determined."

On interest from rivals like Mercedes and potentially even McLaren, Vermeulen was blunt. "It’s not all that exciting, you know. Everyone’s calling everyone.

"Or don’t you think Toto (Wolff) is calling Charles Leclerc? That’s just another puzzle everyone’s trying to solve for themselves," he said.

Vermeulen indicated that Red Bull’s flexibility with Verstappen’s wider racing interests - like his new Nordschleife adventures - is important.

"Max has a lot of freedom at Red Bull. We’ve always been open about Max’s wishes," he said. "And they see Max blossom when he talks about racing a GT3 car, for example.

"And what’s better than having a happy driver in your team?"

Away from F1, Verstappen remains deeply engaged in sim racing and the Verstappen.com Racing operation, and even has an offshoot company called ’Pro Simulation’ that assists drivers in the virtual world.

As for Vermeulen’s own role, he laughed: "I’m working on it seven days a week. It’s very diverse - from sponsorships to contracts to personal matters. All in all, we work with a team of about 25 people. It’s a real undertaking.

"And it feels like a fantastic story that we’re still working on."