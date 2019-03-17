Verstappen ’fairly relaxed’ for 2019 opener

Max Verstappen has confirmed his boss’s view about his maturity and patience in 2019.

Red Bull boss Dr Helmut Marko said the 21-year-old Dutchman, once seen as impetuous and overly aggressive, is now ready to be a title-winning driver.

"I am generally fairly relaxed before the first race," Verstappen told De Telegraaf as he arrived in Melbourne.

"Over the years I have dealt with everything better and that is certainly to do with experience," he added.

Verstappen has said that despite Red Bull’s confidence, he is not sure if Honda is ready to win or battle for the world championship.

"Melbourne won’t say everything about the rest of the season," he said. "For instance, last year we saw the gap between Mercedes and Ferrari grow a little larger during the season."

Like all the other F1 drivers, Verstappen will appear in the Melbourne CBD on Wednesday for the sport’s 2019 launch.

And he has been called up for the FIA’s official Thursday press conference.

"Yes, those things are always great fun," Verstappen said sarcastically. "I’m just happy that we can get started now."