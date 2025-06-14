Vasseur admits Ferrari contract not yet renewed

Frederic Vasseur admits his expiring contract with Ferrari is yet to be renewed for 2026.

The Frenchman lashed out at matching reports in major Italian newspapers Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting the Maranello based marque is considering ousting him.

"I don’t want to waste time on it," Vasseur told Sky Italia in Montreal after also revealing his anger in front of the international media in the FIA press conference.

"Journalists aren’t the ones who decide who we replace. This is just bad for the team’s concentration level and the whole environment. Doing it like this just throws everyone into the mud.

"The attacks on me aren’t a problem - I get angry when they attack the team."

However, when pressed on his contract renewal talks with Ferrari, the 57-year-old appeared to confirm speculation that his three-year deal is set to expire on December 31.

"We still have time to discuss it," Vasseur insisted. "There’s time."

Support for Vasseur, however, is coming in from all the highest places - and not just from his drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Williams boss James Vowles describes him as an "incredibly good leader".

"I have all the respect in the world for Fred and what he is doing in Ferrari," he said, "because they are competitive and they are moving forward."

Even F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who has felt Ferrari’s axe himself, is putting in strong words of support for Vasseur.

"Leave Frederic Vasseur alone," he told France’s L’Equipe.

"He is doing a great job and he must remain focused and strong on his objective. He must disconnect from this external pressure and save all of his energy to continue his work.

"I told him, and now I tell you officially - I believe in him. He must not fall into the trap of weakening in the face of these attacks, because there are always some. Let him work in peace - that’s how Ferrari will return to the top," Domenicali added.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, however, told Sky Deutschland that it’s obvious Vasseur’s position is being discussed behind the scenes.

"For me, this whole thing is like deja vu," he said. "Before my brother (Michael) became world champion for the first time at Ferrari, it was a similar situation then. Jean Todt was under a lot of pressure.

"That’s Italy, and we know the expectations. From what we hear, Fred had a three-year contract, so it’s now a question of whether or not it will be extended," Schumacher added.