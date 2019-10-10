Typhoon forces Saturday cancellation at the Japanese Grand Prix
As a result of the predicted impact of Typhoon Hagibis on the 2019 FIA Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Mobilityland and the Japanese Automobile Federation (JAF) have decided to cancel all activities scheduled to take place on Saturday, 12 October.
The FIA and Formula 1 support this decision in the interests of safety for the spectators, competitors, and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit.
As a result, below is the updated schedule based on the current weather predictions:
Saturday, 12 October
No activity – the circuit will be closed to the public and the media
Sunday, 13 October
08:20 08:35 FIA Track Track & Medical Inspection & Safety Car Test
08:50 09:25 Porsche Carrera Cup Japan Track Race (10 laps or 30 mins)
09:00 Formula 1 F1 Car Cover Seals Removed
10:00 11:00 Formula 1 Track Qualifying Session
11:15 11:35 Formula 1 Track Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
11:15 12:15 Paddock Club Pit lane Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
12:30 13:00 Formula 1 Track Drivers’ Parade (cars)
13:00 13:15 Promoter Activity Track Starting Grid Presentation
13:10 13:20 FIA Track Track & Medical Inspection
13:30 13:40 Formula 1 Pit lane Pit Lane Open
13:43 13:52 Promoter Activity Air Display Honda Fly Past TBC
13:54 13:56 Formula 1 Track National Anthem
14.10 16:10 Formula 1 Track Grand Prix (53 laps or 120 min)
