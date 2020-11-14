Two F1 drivers eye 2021 sabbaticals
"My future in Formula 1 will be decided very late"
Two current Formula 1 drivers are floating the possibility of taking sabbaticals in 2021.
Alongside Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez is in the running to replace the struggling Alex Albon at Red Bull - but the team is giving its current driver until the end of the season to claim the seat.
"We can only wait - let’s see what happens," Mexican Perez said in Turkey.
"Obviously I would like to know what I am doing but everything has been dragged out. It’s almost December," he added.
"My future in Formula 1 will be decided very late, so I think taking a break for a year is one option."
It’s a similar story for Daniil Kvyat, who looks set to be replaced at Alpha Tauri by the Honda and Red Bull-backed Formula 2 driver Yuki Tsunoda.
"My philosophy is that it’s always important to keep working hard no matter what," Russian driver Kvyat is quoted by Tass news agency.
"The better I do, the more chances I have - if not in 2021, then in 2022," Kvyat added.
"Everything worked out for me in Imola and so the goal is to have a few more races like that and then everything will be fine.
"There are some things in my control, like when I am driving, and there are some things that I cannot really influence," he said.
