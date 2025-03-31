Tsunoda says Red Bull handling ’right fit’ for him

Dr Helmut Marko admits Max Verstappen opposed the "unanimous" decision of Red Bull team management to oust Liam Lawson after just two races of 2025.

Last week, as Lawson’s demise and return to Racing Bulls became official, the quadruple world champion ’liked’ an Instagram post that likened the move to "bullying".

Marko confirmed Verstappen’s disagreement in conversation with formel1.de, admitting the Dutchman does not think swapping out Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda will change anything about the 2025 car’s problems.

"That is correct, and that is how Max expressed it," he said.

The Austrian also told De Telegraaf newspaper: "Max argued that the car is very difficult to drive and that if it was better, Lawson’s performance would also improve.

"We are of course working on development, but it is not yet possible to say how fast that will go."

Interestingly, even Lando Norris is complaining about the difficult handling of his field-leading McLaren, raising suspicions that it is a hallmark of the work of Rob Marshall.

"I think there is clearly a connection there," Marko said. "The upward trend at McLaren started immediately after he left us to go there.

"That our DNA is in that car is very likely."

Interestingly, at a Honda event in Tokyo over the weekend, Tsunoda admitted that after spending "about two days" with the RB21 in the simulator since the decision was taken, he is dreaming of a home podium finish at Suzuka this weekend.

"I realised that the RB21 is not that difficult to drive, although my car setup will probably be different from Max’s," said the Japanese. "I didn’t have any particularly strange feelings, at least on the simulator."

Marko admits that Tsunoda’s better feeling at the wheel of the 2025 Red Bull compared to Lawson could indicate a change of team strategy. "We are considering using a different setup for the second car," he said, "so that it is less aggressive and easier to handle."

Tsunoda commented: "I think my idea of what kind of car I want is different from Max’s. I want to understand Red Bull’s car first and then build a good car for myself."

When the 24-year-old tested Red Bull’s 2024 car late last year, Tsunoda explained that it suited his driving style.

"Well, that was a bit of a sales pitch," Tsunoda laughed, "but I was able to drive normally then too, so I think it’s the right fit for me."