Tsolov ready for F1 but 2027 seat still uncertain

Formula 2 boss Bruno Michel says Nikola Tsolov is ready for Formula 1, but admits he does not know whether the Bulgarian will actually make the step next season.

Tsolov remains in contention for a Racing Bulls seat, with Liam Lawson also still waiting to learn whether he will be retained.

"Yes, I think he’s ready, although I don’t know if he’ll be in F1 next year," Michel told media on Thursday.

"He’s had a great season, he’s in an impressive fight for the title with Rafa (Camara)."

"Nikola is a very spectacular and consistent driver," the F2 chief continued. "It’s good that both drivers are rookies and are having such a strong championship, a good sign that they’re ready to go to F1."

Michel was speaking as Haas officially confirmed championship leader Rafael Camara for 2027.

"It’s fantastic news," he said.

"The main mission of F2 is to prepare drivers for Formula 1 and ensure that when they arrive, they are ready. "I’m very happy for Rafa."