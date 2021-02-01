’Too early’ to reveal Indycar news - Grosjean
It is "too early" to reveal whether Romain Grosjean will race in Indycar in 2021.
Indycar team owner Dale Coyne last week admitted his interest in signing up the former Formula 1 driver, whose burnt hands from the fiery Bahrain crash are now almost fully recovered.
"I posted pictures when I decided that my hands were almost presentable," the 34-year-old Frenchman told RMC.
"I had times that were not much fun and I saw parts of my anatomy that I didn’t necessarily want to see. But I’m recovering well," the former Haas driver said.
"It’s still painful and I will keep some scars, but honestly I’m not going to complain. Actually, if I had sat in flames for 28 seconds and didn’t have a single scar, I would have been disappointed," Grosjean laughed.
As for the Indycar link, he insisted: "It’s still too early to say, but what is certain is that I feel ready to start racing again.
"I am tempted by many projects - Le Mans, what’s going on in the United States, the Paris-Dakar," Grosjean added.