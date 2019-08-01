Tatiana Calderón and Juan Manuel Correa lined up for Paul Ricard test

Alfa Romeo Racing test driver Tatiana Calderón and development driver Juan Manuel Correa will take the wheel of Formula One machinery in a test session at the Circuit Paul Ricard on August 23 and 24.

The young talents will drive a 2013-spec C32, powered by a V8 engine, as part of the development programme set out by the team.

It will be the debut behind the wheel of a Formula One car for Juan Manuel, who claimed two podiums in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 championship so far. The American has shown a lot of promise in his rookie season; this test will offer him the opportunity to get used to the demands of an F1 car and to develop his working relationship with the trackside elements of the team.

Tatiana Calderón, meanwhile, will return to the cockpit after two successful test outings in the last twelve months, including one in the 2018 car. The Paul Ricard test will represent the next step in a long and successful association with Sauber Motorsport for the young Colombian, the first Latin American woman to drive a Formula One car.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG: “Our team has a proud history of nurturing young talent and we take this part of our mission very seriously. Both Juan Manuel and Tatiana have proven to be valuable members of our team, working with us at the factory and trackside, and this opportunity in the car will help them progress even further in their understanding of Formula One and in building their relationship with the engineers and crew.”

Tatiana Calderón, Test Driver: “I’m really thankful to Alfa Romeo Racing for giving me another opportunity to drive a Formula One car, following my previous two runs last year. I’m very happy to be able to work with the team on the track once again and continue to learn and develop further as a driver. I look forward to making the most from this new experience.”

Juan Manuel Correa, Development Driver: “Driving a Formula One car is something I have dreamt about since I was seven years old, so I am extremely excited to finally be in the cockpit. I am looking forward to learning as much as possible from this experience. Thank you to Alfa Romeo Racing for this opportunity.”