Secret behind Perez’s Mexico show car revealed

Sergio Perez has revealed why the mystery Cadillac-liveried car used in his Mexico City show run was able to perform seemingly endless donuts.

Fans quickly noticed that the machine Perez drove along Paseo de la Reforma was not Cadillac’s current Formula 1 car.

It was actually one of the modified Formula 2 cars used as an APXGP machine in Brad Pitt’s F1 movie, repainted in Cadillac colours because the new team has no historic F1 machinery of its own.

The underlying car was a Dallara F2 2018, with modifications originally made to make the movie cars resemble Formula 1 machinery.

When asked about driving it, Perez said the biggest difference from a normal show car was how easily it coped with repeated low-speed running.

"Normally, when you do show runs, you’re always very worried about the cooling of the car," he smiled.

"This one was really, really good at it. I could do endless donuts with it, so it was really enjoyable."

The show run attracted an estimated 100,000 people ahead of Perez’s 300th Grand Prix start.