Hadjar under more fire after shoving fan

Isack Hadjar is facing fresh criticism after viral footage showed him shoving a fan in the Mexico paddock.

The fan approached Hadjar for a selfie and appeared to put an arm around him despite the Red Bull driver’s reluctance, before Hadjar angrily shoved him away.

The FIA has since summoned Hadjar over alleged "misconduct," although the summons itself does not specify the incident.

It comes only days after Ralf Schumacher criticised Hadjar’s temperament following another series of angry radio messages in Austin.

"I like Hadjar, but he needs to take it down a notch," Schumacher said on Sky Deutschland.

Hadjar had already conceded in Mexico, before the paddock incident, that some of his comments after Austin went too far.

"I didn’t really think," said the Red Bull driver.

"We need to be honest with ourselves as well, but there’s stuff that I should have kept for myself. I know that."