Schumacher questions Russell’s long-term F1 future

Ralf Schumacher has delivered a harsh assessment of George Russell’s season, questioning whether the Mercedes driver will remain in Formula 1 anywhere near as long as Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland, the former F1 driver said Russell’s 2026 campaign has unravelled badly alongside new champion-elect Kimi Antonelli.

"George is making too many mistakes, is slower than his teammate, and will probably lose the runner-up title now as well," said the German.

"Everything is going wrong for Russell right now. He feels so uncomfortable and is ashamed of himself."

Russell began the season as the title favourite and won the opening race in Australia - but Antonelli has since taken nine victories to Russell’s three and wrapped up the championship in Mexico with five rounds remaining.

Schumacher was particularly dismissive of Russell’s recent comments that he could remain in Formula 1 for many more years, citing Hamilton and Fernando Alonso as examples.

"Where this statement came from that he’ll still be driving in Formula 1 in twelve years like Hamilton, I have no idea what possessed him," he said.

"I’m pretty sure he won’t be. I also think it’s quite presumptuous of him to compare himself to Hamilton."

"Mexico was a disaster for him."

Schumacher believes Antonelli now has the much stronger long-term trajectory.

"In my view, if the car stays as it is, Kimi will be the one with the best chance of replacing Max Verstappen as the top driver in Formula 1," he said.

"Not today and not tomorrow, but in a few years that could very well be the case."