Schumacher must ’improve’ for F1 - Danner

Mick Schumacher needs to "improve a lot" before he is ready for Formula 1.

That is the view of former driver and now German-language commentator Christian Danner.

"Mick did a good first season in Formula 2 and has improved," he told RTL.

"But there are areas where he still has to improve a lot, such as qualifying."

Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, finished the F2 season just twelfth overall. He will return for a second season in 2020.

"He has to win races consistently, again and again, which should be his goal for next year," Danner said.