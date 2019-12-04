4 December 2019
Schumacher must ’improve’ for F1 - Danner
"Mick did a good first season in Formula 2"
Mick Schumacher needs to "improve a lot" before he is ready for Formula 1.
That is the view of former driver and now German-language commentator Christian Danner.
"Mick did a good first season in Formula 2 and has improved," he told RTL.
"But there are areas where he still has to improve a lot, such as qualifying."
Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, finished the F2 season just twelfth overall. He will return for a second season in 2020.
"He has to win races consistently, again and again, which should be his goal for next year," Danner said.
