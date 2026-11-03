Russell breaks silence after Mexico media snub

George Russell has broken his silence after walking away from mandatory media duties in Mexico, where teammate Kimi Antonelli sealed the world championship.

Russell was fined EUR 5000 after failing to complete his post-race media obligations, although Mercedes has accepted responsibility for the penalty.

The Briton congratulated Antonelli immediately after the race, but now admits publicly that 2026 had been the hardest season of his career.

"Now feels like a pretty suitable moment to speak from the heart," he said on social media.

"This season started off exactly how I had hoped but it very quickly unravelled with tough luck and poor performances. It’s been the first proper season of my career where I’ve had more bad days than good."

Toto Wolff said he completely understood Russell’s decision to leave early on Sunday.

"For a racing driver, this is a catastrophic moment," said the team boss, who described Russell’s media blackout as "absolutely understandable".

"Him staying would have actually surprised me," Wolff added.

Mercedes will pay the fine.

"That’s absolutely ok for us," Wolff said.

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, a personal friend of Antonelli’s, said Russell’s situation was brutal.

"Just when you have the car that can allow you to become world champion, you find this 20-year-old bastard at your side who flies, who gives you a hard time," the Italian told Corriere della Sera.

"It’s really tough. Stuff that deserves a psychologist."

Outgoing champion Lando Norris was equally blunt about Antonelli’s superiority.

"He’s made everyone look pretty stupid," said the McLaren driver.

"He has a very strong teammate and he has beaten him all season. I hope George can come back next year. I hope he can challenge Kimi a lot harder than this year."