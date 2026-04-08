Ricciardo ’grateful’ to be dropped after F1 struggles

Daniel Ricciardo says being dropped from Formula 1 ultimately came as a relief after two difficult years that left him exhausted.

In an interview with Ford CEO Jim Farley, the Australian opened up about the end of his F1 career following his final stints with McLaren and a brief comeback attempt.

"2022 I struggled a lot, my second year at McLaren. They let me go," Ricciardo said.

"So then 2023 I started without a seat and that was like - is this maybe it? Like do I just call it now? But I knew there was still some burning desire in me."

Ricciardo, now 36, returned with Red Bull-owned Alpha Tauri mid-season, but his comeback was quickly derailed.

"I got back into the seat halfway through the season. Second race, third race in, I broke my hand and it was such a nothing accident.

"I missed however many races, I think I was out for 10 weeks or something. And I was like, okay, is this now a bit of a sign? Like should I just quit while I’m ahead?

"And I was like, no, there’s still unfinished business."

However, his second stint also ended in disappointment.

"I pushed through it and look, I lasted another year in F1 and then got - yeah, look, ultimately got let go. That was the reality at the time."

Looking back, Ricciardo admits the repeated setbacks took a heavy toll.

"I’d been let go twice in the last two years. And it had also taken a lot out of me. I’d put a lot of my soul into it and I did feel pretty exhausted by it.

"In reflection, I was grateful that they made the decision for me."

The eight-time grand prix winner says he had already begun to recognise his level was slipping.

"I think I knew I was probably done because I knew that it was harder for me to perform at the level I could.

"Alonso, these guys, are still in their 40s in F1, competing very highly. For whatever reason, I lost a little bit of something and it’s okay to admit it. It’s fine."