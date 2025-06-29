Red Bull unlikely to ace 2026 engine rules - Wolff

2027 could be a more realistic season for Max Verstappen to "jump ship".

That’s the suggestion of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, amid swirling rumours at the Red Bull Ring that talks are back on with the quadruple world champion.

The more excitable headlines suggest a move for 2026 is on the cards, but Wolff hints that the timing is not quite right.

"Max is a loyal guy," he told Kleine Zeitung and Krone newspapers.

"I don’t think he’ll go for the first opportunity to jump ship even if he feels things are going south there," added Wolff, referring to Red Bull.

"The dynamics around Helmut Marko certainly play a role, and certainly also whether the car is competitive for next year."

A huge performance factor next year will be the all-new and radically different power units - with Mercedes expected to lead the pack and Red Bull going it alone for the first time in collaboration with Ford.

"It’s always possible that something good will come out of their (Red Bull’s) new infrastructure and their people," said Wolff.

"But if you calculate how likely that is, it would be a real feat if they succeed in making a big splash right away."

He pointed to Mercedes’ engine-making structure that has "developed over 30 years", and the fact that the German marque utterly dominated for years following the end of the naturally-aspirated period in 2013.

"Of course I would like it to be like 2014 again, but McLaren, Williams, and Alpine will also get our engine," Wolff warned.

"What is clear is that if someone completely messes up when it comes to the engine - whether it’s Red Bull, Ferrari, or even us - then they will have a real problem. Because you’re not talking about a deficit of tenths of a second, but much more than that."

Also possible is that Mercedes gets its numbers wrong.

"We’re completely in the dark," Wolff admitted.

"Perhaps there’s some concept we’ve overlooked, both in the car and the engine. The main differences will be in the batteries, but in any case, we’ve already stopped putting much energy into the current car."

He said the same story will also be playing out at the other major teams.

"A small group is now only concerned with optimising the setup," Wolff revealed. "But there are no longer any long-term developments in terms of aerodynamics."

"Even if the others bring out an update here and there, their focus is also 100 percent on next year. Anyone who starts later than this is taking a real risk."

Aston Martin trackside boss Mike Krack agrees: "The declared improvements document will soon become very boring."