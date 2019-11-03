Race - US GP team quotes

Williams

George Russell finished 17th and Robert Kubica did not finish the United States Grand Prix

The Brit started 18th and Robert 19th on the grid, both on the medium Pirelli tyre

George ran a two-stop race, pitting first for the hard Pirelli tyre on lap 23 and once again for the soft on lap 46

Robert pitted on lap 11 for the hard Pirelli tyre, but was retired from the race due to a hydraulic leak

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer

Today we simply struggled for pace, not helped by the gusty conditions which made the car difficult to drive, and which were punishing for the tyres. We had hoped to one stop the race, but the high tyre degradation made that almost impossible.

Both drivers raced hard and fairly at the beginning of the race with George eventually getting the better of Robert with the help of DRS. Unfortunately, we had to retire Robert’s car with a hydraulic issue shortly after half distance. This was very disappointing, and we will need to look at the problem and ensure that it doesn’t happen again. George drove well in the difficult circumstances, but we couldn’t give him the car today to allow him to race. He was able to take a place from Magnussen by managing his car well and taking it to the end. Whilst this feels like a hollow victory now, it is all valuable experience which will stand him and the team in good stead for the future.

George Russell

This race was trickier than normal. I struggled with the tyres overheating before they dropped off, making the car difficult to drive. We decided to make a second stop and struggled with blue flags for the remainder of the race. Congratulations to Lewis Hamilton on his sixth Drivers’ World Championship.

Robert Kubica

The pace was not there today, so we tried an alternative strategy by pitting early in the race. I struggled with the grip and the bumps were quite difficult with more fuel in the car. We had a hydraulic leak, so we had to retire the car. I am looking forward to Brazil, it’s a nice track and hopefully we will have a better result.

Racing Point

SERGIO PEREZ

“We had a tremendous race today and we managed to recover well as a team. We used a very aggressive one-stop strategy and had good pace all afternoon. On the final lap, Kvyat crashed into me and damaged my front wing, but he was penalised and we took back the tenth place. One point means we move up to sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship, which is important with two races to go. It’s only a point today, but every point will count at the end of the season.”

LANCE STROLL

“It was a long afternoon and for sure I’ve had better days. It’s a shame because the car felt good and we know we can fight for points, but unfortunately things didn’t go our way. I didn’t get the best start as I was squeezed and we picked up damage through Turn 1. The track was very bumpy on the outside of Turn 2 and I hit a bump, had a big snap of oversteer and fell down the field. Given our track position, the team tried to roll the dice and switched me to a two-stop strategy: we were showing good pace in the second stint, but we ran out of tyres towards the end of the race. It’s a shame, but sometimes you have days like these and we just have to come back fighting in Brazil.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER, CEO & TEAM PRINCIPAL

“Seeing Sergio race from the pit lane to a points finish is a satisfying end to a challenging afternoon. It wasn’t easy to make the one-stop race work, but Sergio did a fantastic job to look after the Hard tyres and maintain good pace for 31 laps. Things got a bit messy on the final lap when Kvyat made contact, but justice prevailed as the stewards reinstated Sergio into a well-deserved tenth place. Lance’s race was compromised from the start when his front wing was damaged and he dropped almost to the back of the field. Due to the damage, which affected the car’s balance, we converted to a two-stop race but ultimately missed out on points.”

McLaren

Carlos Sainz

“It was a good day’s work for the team. We managed to bring home a couple of points finishes and a good ten points in the bag, so congratulations to everyone. For me, personally, I feel we could’ve achieved more, but my race was compromised at the start after I got hit into Turn One.

“Stopping for the Hard tyre and going for one stop meant I did a very long second stint. The pace was decent and we managed to secure an important P8. All in all a positive weekend and we move on to Brazil aiming for more.”

Lando Norris

“A good race for the team and me! I had a really good launch off the line and was up to P5 after the first few corners. We’re doing a good job in this respect and it’s a good strength of ours. The rest of the race was tough, especially the first stint on the Softs. I struggled a lot compared to Daniel [Ricciardo] in the later laps with the tyres, which we kind of expected.

“We then did the Hard tyre stint and was close to getting Daniel after the stop. I tried to look after the tyres. He wasn’t pushing too much, so I was trying to push, and see if he made any mistake where I could get past him. But he didn’t and was just controlling the pace. We decided to box for Mediums and go for the two-stop – which turned out to be really good. A fun race, at least in the third stint, with some overtaking. Massive thanks to everyone back at the factory and at the circuit for their hard work.”

Andreas Seidl - Team Principal

“Having underperformed last Sunday in Mexico we needed to bounce back here, so it was good to secure another 10 vital points in our fight for P4 in the Constructors’ Championship. Our teamwork today was key to our overall performance: from the mechanics, the engineering team here and back at our home base, and from the drivers, who’ve both put in very strong performances all weekend.

“After two weeks on the road it’s good to be going home. We’ll recharge and get ourselves ready to end the season strongly in Brazil and Abu Dhabi. Finally, congratulations to Lewis Hamilton. Six Drivers’ World Championships is an incredible achievement.”