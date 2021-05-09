Race - Spanish GP 2021 - Team quotes

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly

“I’ve got mixed feelings about today, I think in the race I made a good recovery but we’re really lacking pace compared to the first two rounds, which is frustrating. I’m upset with myself for making the mistake on the grid, it’s a very silly penalty to get and it made my life harder. That being said, I had some good battles in the race and managed to pass a few cars to make it into 10th place. The car definitely has potential, we just haven’t made it work consistently in all corners around the lap yet. We’re going to work hard now ahead of Monaco and I trust in the team to make some steps forward in the next few races.”

Yuki Tsunoda

“It’s been a frustrating race weekend for me, I’m obviously disappointed to not have finished the race as I think my pace at the start was quite good, but it was completely out of my control. We don’t currently know what happened to the car, so we’ll investigate this after it returns to the garage and then we’ll review everything together with the engineers. I just need to look forward to the next race in Monaco now, it’ll be my first-time racing there and I’m excited to drive on such an iconic circuit.”

Alpine F1

Alpine F1 Team’s Esteban Ocon scored two points from today’s Spanish Grand Prix after finishing in ninth place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with home favourite Fernando Alonso outside the points in seventeenth.

On a difficult afternoon in Barcelona, the team planned for a one-stop strategy with both cars, which ultimately proved increasingly challenging towards the latter stages of the race. Esteban managed to hold on to ninth place at the chequered flag with Fernando pitting close to the end as a result of high degradation on his Medium tyres on his second stint.

After yesterday’s superb qualifying, Esteban made a clean start from fifth position, but lost two places on the opening lap. Fernando, from tenth, was locked in a wheel-to-wheel battle but held onto his place.

In between an early safety car, both drivers remained in seventh and tenth before Fernando pitted on lap 21 for Mediums and Esteban two laps later for the same compound.

With others around also pitting, it was a straight, tactical fight to the end. Esteban managed his tyres to the end, falling back to ninth, with Fernando unable to secure points at his home race after struggling on his set of tyres. He pitted on lap 61 for Softs to take him to the chequered flag in seventeenth.

The team remains fifth in the Constructors’ Championship.

Esteban Ocon

“It was a tough race today. We have a few things to review as we weren’t as fast as the Ferraris or the McLarens in the race. A positive thing is that last year here, we didn’t score points and this year we come away with two. It’s not ideal after qualifying, but we’ll take it and move on to the next race. We have more work to do on race pace and, as always, some things to discuss to improve ourselves. We’ll see how we do around Monaco, it’s great that we’re going back there, and we go there with some motivation to have a better result.”

Fernando Alonso

“It wasn’t where we wanted to finish today but I think the weekend in general was positive. We had some good performance from the car, and we are definitely heading in the right direction. In Portugal we were fast, but we didn’t know if it was specific to that track, so our progression this weekend shows we are in a good place. We had some fun battles today and I enjoyed the racing, but we just couldn’t hang on in the end with the Medium tyres. We had to try something different and it didn’t work out. We’ll go again in Monaco and have some fun there.”

Marcin Budkowski, Executive Director

“After a very positive qualifying, this race result clearly was not what we were hoping for. We lost some positions at the start, two for Esteban and one for Fernando. We were pretty committed to a one-stop strategy and we tried to make it work. However, it was quite tough to get to the end on the second set of tyres, with Esteban able to salvage two points after a brave last couple of laps. Fernando ran out of tyres at the end, leaving him out of the points. We didn’t have the pace to fight with Ferrari or McLaren in the race today, so that gives us an area to focus on and find further improvements. Nevertheless, we’ve scored two points on the teams behind us in the Constructors’ Championship. Overall, though, we were hoping for more from this race.”

Williams

— George Russell finished 14th and Nicholas Latifi 16th in the Spanish Grand Prix

— The Brit started 15th and the Canadian 19th, both on the soft Pirelli tyre

— George ran a two-stop race, pitting on lap 9 under the Safety Car and once again on lap 28, each time for the medium compound

— Nicholas ran a three-stop strategy pitting for the medium tyres on lap 8 and 27 before finally stopping on lap 50 for a used set of the soft Pirelli tyre

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance

We enjoyed today and were able to race with some high-quality midfield cars. The opening stint was tough, but the early safety car presented an opportunity and we were able to capitalise on the slow pitstop that Giovinazzi had by pitting both of our cars. George and Nicholas both showed good pace on the Option tyres and George, as the lead car, was able to pull away and avoid a lot of the blue flags and attacking cars that subsequently pitted behind us. Nicholas pitted a third time to protect his position to Giovinazzi and the Haas cars. Meanwhile George attempted to thread a needle between managing his tyres, attacking Alonso and defending from the cars behind. In the end it was an impossible task, but we are pleased that we could race hard and that we got ourselves into a strong position. Once again, the top-10 was agonisingly close, but this only increases our appetite and motivation to push everything out of the FW43B for the rest of the season.

George Russell

We have to be satisfied with the job we did today. The car in the race today felt good and I felt really confident, however the result doesn’t quite reflect that, as we started P15 and finished P14. We were on the one-stop and the guys around us were on the two-stop. I was battling with Fernando (Alonso) trying to pass him and the guys behind me were on the brand-new soft tyres which were much faster. As soon as I got passed by one, they all came past. The tyres were on the limit, I was on the limit and the car was on the limit. That was the maximum and I am really pleased we opted with that strategy as it gave us half a chance. We were so close to a much better result and hopefully we have more of these race weekends. To be battling there on merit was a great job.

Nicholas Latifi

As we expected, it was a challenging race out there. However, even though the pace isn’t where we want it to be, I’m happy that the most important session of the weekend was the one that the car felt best in. With a strong strategy and some good overtakes on track we also managed to get in front of both the Haas cars. I think we’re ending the weekend on a high, but we’ve also got quite a lot of homework to do before Monaco.

Haas F1

Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin classified 18th and 19th respectively at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Schumacher took the start from 18th position on Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires and executed an excellent start to capture two positions, before settling into a rhythm. Schumacher came in on lap 23 for Yellow medium tires and extended that stint until lap 52 prior to boxing once more for the same compound. Schumacher preserved that set through to the checkered flag to maintain his 100 per cent finishing record in Formula 1.

Mazepin also utilized Red soft tires for the start, lining up 20th, and likewise undertook a two-stop strategy at the tire-limited circuit. Mazepin boxed on lap 23, exchanging his soft tires for Yellow medium tires, and then returned to the pit lane once more on lap 44. Mazepin followed Schumacher to the finish to ensure Uralkali Haas F1 Team’s duo added more valuable experience in their rookie seasons.

World Champion Lewis Hamilton recorded the 98th victory of his Formula 1 career, and third of the 2021 season, in front of Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas.

Uralkali Haas F1 Team will return to action at the Monaco Grand Prix, to be held at the Circuit de Monaco, from May 20 to 23.

Mick Schumacher

“It could have been better, but we knew it was going to be a tough race for us. Nonetheless we can be happy with most of what we achieved. My start itself wasn’t that great, but I got a good opening lap – I managed to find a good spot to drive around some people that were maybe blocked by some others. On that side of the race I think we can be quite happy. Unfortunately, we knew after that it was going to be quite difficult. We were struggling quite a bit with the rear tires on the C3. We just had to concentrate on our race and maximize what we had. Every weekend has been a bit different, so I go into Monaco next with an open mind and we’ll see how it is there after FP1.”

Nikita Mazepin

“It was very difficult today – the balance shift was very strange. To be honest, we struggled a lot with mid-corner under rotation in qualifying, and then it went to extreme oversteer on all the sets I used in the race. We need to analyze why the shift was so big – maybe it was the temperatures, maybe it was the wind. It’s every rookie’s job to keep learning in every race, I remember from the junior categories how much more I knew in year two and year three of being in the same series. There’s a lot to be learned. Today was quite a clean race from my side though, no big mistakes, and pretty consistent driving.”

Günther Steiner

“It was a tough race today for us. I would say the start was very good for Mick (Schumacher), and also Nikita (Mazepin), he had a good start too. But then they rightly decided not to take any risks in the first few corners and then the Williams got by. We obviously need to end races, there’s no point to do anything that will damage the cars so you can’t finish the race. I think our strategy was the best one for us, it’s what we could get out from the race this afternoon – there was not more there for us this weekend.”

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll

“It is a bit frustrating not to get the point at the end. We fought hard with the AlphaTauri, but just did not have enough to get P10. We also raced hard against Fernando [Alonso] and the moment at Turn One was a racing incident: I braked deep into the corner and he was late on the brakes. We made some contact and he pushed me wide. This weekend has helped us continue to learn and improve the car. We will keep pushing to unlock some more speed before Monaco.”

Sebastian Vettel

“It was quite a tricky afternoon, and I was running out of tyre life at the end, even though we went for the two-stop strategy. I made quite an early second stop and came out behind Kimi [Räikkönen], which I think hurt my tyres quite a lot. That is what made it difficult to fight for points. With hindsight, it is always easy to say what you would do differently, but it was difficult to fight the cars around me in the closing laps when they had a tyre advantage. But we will keep working hard and we know there is a long season still ahead of us. The new parts we had here helped, and we need to keep taking steps forward each weekend.”

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal

“After 66 hard-fought laps, our two drivers finished today’s Spanish Grand Prix in the same positions as they had started it from: P11 for Lance and P13 for Sebastian. Yet it was an eventful afternoon for both of them. Sebastian made up a place at the start and, until the Safety Car was deployed, our two cars were running in line astern, Lance just ahead. Soon afterwards, Lance pulled off the overtaking manoeuvre of the race, a brilliant move on Fernando [Alonso], thereby moving up to 10th. However, towards the end of the race, both our drivers were passed by Pierre [Gasly], dropping them to 11th [Lance] and 13th [Sebastian], with the result that, again, frustratingly, we narrowly failed to score points.”

Alfa Romeo

If it sounds repetitive, it is because the sense of déjà vu is real. Another Sunday, another race with almost non-existent attrition in which we went close to a top ten finish, but couldn’t break into the points. Another Sunday, the fourth this season, in which we showed we can fight with all the cars in the midfield, but we are left just outside the positions that count.

Another P12 obtained with grit, determination and putting up a fight until the chequered flag, with Kimi Räikkönen making up three places in the final stages. Another race in which an unfortunate incident – a deflating tyre during a pit-stop – took out one of our cars from being deservedly in the battle for points.

We close the first four races of the season with no points on the board, but with the knowledge that, if we come knocking every race weekend, being the best placed to pick up the pieces should anything happen, the top ten results will come soon enough. Two weeks to regroup now ; two weeks to make another step forward. Monaco next.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“Today was another race in which we proved we can fight with all the cars in our section of the midfield, but we came home with nothing to show for it. To end just outside the points in a race with just one car failing to finish shows we are in the right place to benefit from any trouble, but we know we have to still improve to make it into the top ten on pure merit. We don’t lose heart, we have made a lot of progress already and we do not intend to stop now.”

Kimi Räikkönen

“We did the best we could with a car that actually felt quite nice. I had a decent first lap, making up a few places, and then went for a long first stint. We were always planning for a one-stop and I think the strategy was the best we could choose today. Unfortunately, we went really close to the points once again but didn’t get anything out of the race. Only one retirement didn’t help us, but we need to keep working to find the little bit that is still missing.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“It was not an easy race, which was effectively compromised by the issue we had during the pit-stop. To lose all this time and a new set of tyres was a blow, especially as I had to follow a delta behind the Safety Car and couldn’t catch up with the pack. After that, I tried to make up as much ground as possible, but with not much happening in front of me, 15th was as far as I could go. Our race pace wasn’t bad, but it ended up being a frustrating day : hopefully Monaco will be better – I am looking forward to it already.”

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN,

“I tried everything I could today and took the lead at Turn 1 but from there we were just lacking a bit of pace to Mercedes. Of course we wanted to win but I cannot feel too disappointed as I did everything I could out there and maximized the opportunities. Even if we had looked at another strategy and done a two stop and pitted before them, we wouldn’t have made the time up as they were just faster than us. I know how fast I can go and where the limit of the car is and when they can do a free stop behind it is easy for them to do a different strategy. I pretty much knew that when he pitted for the second time that he would come back at me on the new tyres a bit like Hungary 2019 and although I did everything I could I was a bit of a sitting duck. The pace difference on the tyres made it an easy pass for Lewis and then I was able to at least keep second place and take Fastest Lap. It was just a day where we lacked a bit of pace and second was the best result possible so now we need to look at why they seem to have jumped ahead a bit in terms of race pace.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“This isn’t an easy track to overtake on which made for a tough race. We had a good first lap and made up some positions but it took me quite a long time to get past Daniel. The McLaren was extremely fast on the straights so it was really hard to try a move but we made it work around the outside of Turn 1. I knew what I had to do, I pushed on and managed to make it work but we didn’t have much tyre life left afterwards so it was tough. I’m getting more confident with the car now and every time I get to the end of a weekend, I think, ‘I wish the weekend was just starting now.’ Also every circuit is different so what I learn here will be different to what I need in Monaco but the main thing is that I am still adapting and hopefully soon we can be 100%. I am excited for Monaco, especially with this car as historically it’s been competitive and I think we have a chance of winning.”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

“It was a great start by Max and he was fully committed into Turn 1 and grabbed the opportunity to take the lead – it was full Max Verstappen spec. He positioned the car fantastically well, hit the brakes later and ran the car wide to take the race lead. Unfortunately we had a slow pit stop after a miscommunication meant Max pitted a lap earlier than we expected but fortunately quick thinking and fast reactions from the pit wall and the pit crew meant we lost minimal time and recovered incredibly well. We couldn’t have done anything differently today, Lewis and Mercedes were quicker than us and able to follow Max so closely without hurting their tyres. We were able to hold track position but when the field opens up to the degree it did behind, Lewis gains a free pit stop which leaves you in the horrible position as race leader trying to brave it out to the end instead of sacrificing track position. Once Lewis caught up and got past, all we could do with Max was go for the Fastest Lap which he achieved. Checo did a good job to recover to fifth after qualifying eighth yesterday, making a bold move on Daniel around the outside of Turn 1, and banking solid points for the Team. It’s full focus on Monaco now and continuing work back at the factory to find more performance and catch up to Mercedes.”