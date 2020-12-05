Qualifying - Sakhir GP 2020 - Team quotes

Williams

— Nicholas Latifi qualified 17th and Jack Aitken 18th for the Sakhir Grand Prix

— Nicholas continued to improve throughout the session, clocking his quickest lap on his final attempt with a 0:54.796

— Jack’s fastest lap of the session, a 0:54.892, was also set on his last attempt in Q1

— Congratulations to George Russell on second place on the grid, and best of luck to him starting on the front row in tomorrow’s Grand Prix

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance

Both drivers had fairly clear sessions considering the short nature of the track. We knew that progressing to Q2 would be difficult and so gave each of them three sets of tyres with which to try and set a laptime. They enjoyed a close battle, with Nicholas eventually coming out on top. His final lap was very strong and but for a small time loss in the final corner, would’ve been good enough for Q2.

Having been asked to drive the car just a few days ago, Jack and his team have worked extremely well to get him to this point, and he was able to demonstrate that today with a very professional and accomplished performance. We now look forward to enhancing his experience further tomorrow when he will be able to put into practice the tyre management skills that he worked hard on yesterday.

There is still opportunity for this short and tricky track to throw-up a few surprises tomorrow and we are looking forward to exploiting anything that comes our way.

Nicholas Latifi

I was pretty pleased with the majority of my final effort as it was looking like quite a strong lap. I said to myself that I wasn’t going to leave any margin and I was going to go for it, but sadly I made a big mistake in the last corner. We made some changes to the car from yesterday to try and improve other areas and I just couldn’t get the right rhythm through that last corner all day today. I am disappointed I didn’t put my own lap together as there was definitely more in there.

The race tomorrow is going into the unknown with nobody really knowing what to expect. I hope the field doesn’t stretch out too much and we can still be competitive and in the fight. Hopefully we can get a good start, get through the first few corners unscathed and capitalise on any opportunities.

Jack Aitken

The aim for me has been to make a step every time I get in the car, and I have achieved that. I am a little bit gutted that the last run didn’t go as well as I had wanted it to, but I can’t complain. I think tyre management is going to play a bigger factor than we originally thought coming into the weekend. With it being such a short lap, how you play the blue flags and how that affects how many stops you make will be quite interesting. I am going to be trying my hardest every lap, so let’s see how tomorrow goes.

Alfa Romeo

In the end, qualifying was a relatively civilised affair: the feared handbags at dusk did not materialise and, provided everyone got out of the way in time, drivers managed to go through the session as they intended.

Q1 was a tense segment, with 20 cars jostling for position on the limited asphalt available and tiny margins, courtesy of the short layout, dividing the drivers on the timesheets. It was a scrappy session for many, and unfortunately it ended up with Kimi missing the cut for the top 15. It wasn’t the result we expected and will mean the Finn has his work cut out in the race tomorrow, but it will be the challenge we have to face.

There was satisfaction on the other side of the garage, however, as Antonio produced a strong lap to claim a place in Q2 – bringing the intra-team qualifying battle to 8-8 and sending that particular contest down to the wire, next week.

In Q2, Antonio managed to edge Lando Norris’s McLaren to claim P14 on the grid – a position that gives him a good shot at fighting for the points in tomorrow’s race. It will be a long race – and not just in the sense of number of laps (87): we’ll give it our best and see what a final night around this crazy track will bring.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“It was an evening of two halves as Antonio put in a really good lap to claim a place in Q2 and was then able to qualify 14th. It’s a good result and one that allows us to fight for the top ten from the beginning of the race, so we can be satisfied with this. Unfortunately, Kimi was out in Q1 after a challenging session. He had a good feeling with the car in today’s earlier session, but it wasn’t possible to replicate that tonight. He will have a big task ahead of him tomorrow but anything can happen on this track. It’s going to be a long race tomorrow and we will need to be sharp from lights to flag.”

Kimi Räikkönen

“It’s not the result we were expecting after looking not too bad in FP3. We were just struggling in a few places and ended up being too slow to make the cut. It’s going to be a challenge tomorrow, it’s not easy to overtake around there, so let’s see what we can do when the race starts.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“I was confident we could fight for a place in Q2 after last weekend. We knew it was not going to be easy with a slippery track and the traffic, but in the end we managed to get in the top 15 and put in a good lap in Q2 as well. I have to say thank you to the team, we have been in the right place at the right time, so it was a really good qualifying session. Now the focus is on tomorrow: the race will be messy, overtaking will be difficult and the blue flags will slow a lot of people down, so we need to play our strategy right. We can fight for a good result.”

Haas F1

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Pietro Fittipaldi – filling in for Romain Grosjean, qualified 16th and 20th, respectively, for Sunday’s Sakhir Grand Prix, the 16th round of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at Bahrain International Circuit.

Both drivers unfortunately saw their qualifying session end after the opening knockout round, Q1 – held under the lights around the 3.543-kilometer (2.201-mile), 11-turn ‘Outer Track’ layout. With three new sets of Pirelli P Zero Red softs at their disposal, Magnussen and Fittipaldi were out early banking the first of their three timed runs. Magnussen set a 0:55.464 with Fittipaldi on a 0:55.558.

With Fittipaldi already set to start last on the grid due to a 15-place penalty for Power Unit element changes – the team opted to use the Brazilian to assist Magnussen with a tow on the next two runs. Lap times dropped on their second runs and once again on their third timed charge. Magnussen set a 0:54.705 to place 16th at the checkered, narrowly missing out on Q2, with Fittipaldi logging a 0:55.426 for 20th.

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes claimed pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix in Q3 – the Finn’s fifth top spot of the season and his 16th career Formula 1 pole. His flying lap beat teammate and second-place qualifier George Russell, subbing for Lewis Hamilton, by .026 of a second.

Pietro Fittipaldi

“It was my first qualifying session in Formula 1, obviously I was really looking forward to it. I’ve always loved qualifying, that’s when the car is at its best with new tires – you can really push. Knowing that I’d have the grid penalty for tomorrow the team thought it was the best strategy to help Kevin (Magnussen) on the second and third outings by giving him a tow on the main straight, so we did that. Obviously I had to put my lap together after that, so it was a bit of a struggle – but in the end it was the best thing for the team. I’ve experienced my first qualifying and now I’m focused on the race.”

Kevin Magnussen

“We were close to getting into Q2, I think we were just behind a Red Bull – that’s the first time this year we’ve qualified right behind one of those cars. Obviously, they made it further up, but we gave it our best and P16 is actually the best we’ve been for quite a few races I think. We’ll see what we can do from there tomorrow. There’s a good chance it could be a crazy race with a lot of blue flags to manage. If overtaking proves to be easy, lots of things could happen. We’ll be ready as always. It’ll be key to stay out of trouble and not get penalties for blue flags – there’s going to be so many as the lap is so short. Some people might also be on a three-stop race, that could make it an exciting race.”

Günther Steiner

“It was a solid FP3 to start the day. Then in qualifying I think we really got the best out of it that we could by executing teamwork. Pietro (Fittipaldi) gave up his fastest laps to try to help Kevin (Magnussen) get into Q2 – which he just missed out on slightly. We tried something as a team and Pietro actually did a good job in trying to help Kevin. We knew he had the 15-place grid penalty anyway, so we decided to go for it knowing he would start the race last anyway. Big thanks to Pietro for his work today and together with Kevin we look ahead to tomorrow’s race and seeing if any opportunities await.”

Renault F1

Renault DP World F1 Team were left with a tinge of disappointment from qualifying for tomorrow’s Sakhir Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo seventh and Esteban Ocon eleventh in an exceptionally tight session at the Bahrain International Circuit.

There was a sense of optimism heading into qualifying after a positive showing in Friday practice and today’s Free Practice 3 with both drivers in and around the top five on the timesheets.

Nevertheless, Daniel’s Q3 lap puts him well inside the top 10 for the tenth consecutive race, while Esteban will take a free choice of tyre for tomorrow, which could provide some options on strategy.

Esteban required two runs in Q1 to advance, while Daniel’s first push lap on Soft tyres proved good enough to make the cut.

For Q2, both drivers attempted an initial run on Medium tyres but that left them on the cusp of reaching Q3. For the second run, Soft tyres were fitted to both cars with Daniel’s effort putting him ninth with Esteban eleventh.

Daniel’s first Q3 lap on new Softs placed him sixth but he had to settle for seventh in the end after others found improvements on their second, new Soft tyre runs.

Daniel Ricciardo

“I’m a little bit frustrated with the result because I definitely felt the car could have finished inside the top five. We had a good final practice session this afternoon and then come qualifying we got through to Q2 with both cars looking strong. But my lap in Q2 wasn’t great as I hit the kerb in the last corner and my two laps in Q3 weren’t that strong either. We’ll take a look at it tonight to see what happened. Despite the frustrations, I do think we can make some moves tomorrow and get some decent points from both cars.”

Esteban Ocon

“It was very tight in qualifying and I’m a bit disappointed with the result given how well we’ve been performing at times this weekend. The car was good yesterday, but there has been less performance at some moments, and we have a few things to understand there. The positive is we have a free choice of tyres for tomorrow and, in a race where strategy will be difficult, that could be interesting. It’s not about where you start, but about where you finish, so we’ll give our all tomorrow. It’ll be a long race like last weekend, so we have a bit of hope for a good result.”

Alan Permane, Sporting Director

“It’s fair to say we’re a little bit disappointed with today’s running after a decent day yesterday and good preparation for qualifying. We were hoping to get both cars higher up on the grid than seventh and eleventh. All is not lost, of course, and it’s a very long race tomorrow and Esteban, starting eleventh will have a free tyre choice and we will do our best to exploit that. We look forward to scoring good points with both cars.”

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“Close, but not quite close enough. We can be happy about qualifying, and although we always want more, for us to be P3 on a track like this is pretty good. The gap is very close and it is a bit of a shame to miss out by so little. On such a short lap it was always going to be very tight but I think I got the most out of the lap. For sure both of the Mercedes cars will be quick tomorrow. George is a good driver so we need to take care of both cars to try and win. We are starting on a different tyre to them so it will be interesting to see how it’s going to play out and the start will be very important. Like I’ve said before, we’ve got nothing to lose so it’s better to have a bit of fun tomorrow and see what we can do. I’m looking forward to it.”

ALEX ALBON

"I’m surprised with today’s qualifying because after FP3 I was happy with the car and it felt like we were on for a good result so to come 12th is frustrating and we need to understand where it went wrong. We decided to only run the medium tyre in practice today to save the softs for qualifying and the car just felt very different between the two sessions so maybe that hurt us. Tomorrow it’s all to play for though and we know overtaking is possible here plus we’re running slightly more downforce than the others so hopefully we’re better on our tyres. Our race pace looked pretty strong on Friday and we also have a free tyre choice so we’ll have a long look at that tonight and see what we can do. We just need to keep out of trouble at the start and then the plan is to fight through the field.”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

“We knew it would be very tight in qualifying and I think Max got everything out of the car, so to lose out on pole by the same margin that Alex missed out on Q3 is encouraging and frustrating at the same time. It’s still third nonetheless and starting from the second row on the clean side of the grid is not a bad place to be. Max also starts on a different tyre compared to both Mercedes and hopefully a different strategy for tomorrow will provide opportunities in the race. It’s frustrating not to have Alex in Q3 and the small margins around such a short circuit mean that the smallest mistake can cost you a lot. The Team will help him understand what happened today and I’m sure he will be looking to make good progress through the field tomorrow. With overtaking possible, we aim for both cars to have a strong race.”

Racing Point

Sergio Perez

“I’m happy with qualifying today; I think it was a strong result. I don’t think P4 was possible because it was a good lap from Charles [Leclerc] and it would have been difficult to match that. It’s not been an easy challenge finding the perfect set-up for the car at such a different and challenging track, but I think we found a rhythm in qualifying and that was a big positive. We made good choices in qualifying by running just the one set of softs in Q1 and saving two sets for Q3 because that helped us get P5 on the grid. Overtaking might be a challenge here, we’ll find out tomorrow, but the strategy will be very important because even in qualifying we could see that tyre degradation was a factor. The key could be making the soft tyre last longer in the first stint and, hopefully, that will open up some opportunities through strategy. I think we’re capable of making that work and the race could come to us, but we need to focus on putting everything together until the final lap and making sure we score good points.”

Lance Stroll

“I’m a bit frustrated with qualifying today. I think it was clear that we had good pace, but on my second run in Q2, I picked up damage to my floor on the kerbs at Turn 8. We’ve seen this weekend that Turn 8 is a really crucial corner and that the middle sector can be punishing on the cars. But thankfully, we’d already secured a time good enough for Q3, but it cost us any chance of starting higher than P10. We need to look at the floor in greater detail because it wasn’t a hard hit – and I’m surprised it was damaged. It meant that we lost a lot of load on the rear of the car, which was costing us significant lap time as a result. The positive is that the traffic wasn’t too bad out there, so if we get a strong start to the race and settle into a good pace, we can fight for a good amount of points tomorrow. We know the pace is there, so we’ll go away and review today’s work and come back stronger in the race.”

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal

“It’s a very tight grid, just as we expected, but I’m pleased we got both cars through to Q3. On such a short lap, with so much traffic, the session had the potential to become a bit of a lottery and every tenth was critical. P5 and P10 is a solid effort and we are well-placed to score points with both cars. We’ve got a competitive car here and I’m confident our race pace is a match for our qualifying speed. Lance picked up some damage in Q2, which had a knock-on effect in Q3, and we will need to see if repairs are needed ahead of the race. It’s going to be an interesting Grand Prix because there are quite a few unknowns on a new track layout, but we’ve done our homework and feel well prepared heading into the race.”

AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat

“I’m very happy with today as it was a great session, I would say it’s my best Qualifying of the year. It was very tricky out there with the traffic in the beginning. In Q3 I put in a very tidy lap, kept it clean and cool, and I’m quite proud of myself and how I drove today. As a result, we’re starting from a competitive position tomorrow. We have been strong all weekend here, Friday was also very good, and while this morning I wasn’t too happy with the car, we changed back to what we knew and it was strong again in Qualifying. It will be important to have a solid race, the traffic and tyre management will be interesting, so we’ll do our best dealing with that. Our race pace looks competitive, so hopefully, we can carry the momentum into tomorrow.”

Pierre Gasly

“It was a difficult Quali for us today. In Q1 we damaged the floor and from then it was just a messy session. We only just made it into Q3, but it was very difficult because I struggled with the front and had a lot of understeer everywhere. After what we showed in FP3, it’s a bit disappointing to only be P9 in the end. We showed strong pace all weekend but considering all the damages to the car, I don’t think there was much more we could do today. Overall, I think we have a good package, I’m a bit more worried about not breaking other parts on the car tomorrow as the track is quite aggressive, but as for the rest I’m quite confident that we can have a strong race.”

Claudio Balestri (Chief Engineer - Vehicle Performance)

“After a good Friday where we showed a strong level of performance on both low and high-fuel runs, during this afternoon’s FP3 we focused our attention on Quali preparation, using one set of Base and one set of Option tyres. Similarly to all the other sessions here, traffic was extremely difficult to manage on such a short lap, especially in Q1 when we tried to use one set of Prime. However, we weren’t able to set a competitive lap time to see us through to Q2, so we decided to use a new set of Options on both cars at the end of the session. Q2 was a different story, we knew it was going to be difficult, so we decided to use two sets of new Options on both cars at the beginning of the session, which was the right call because once again we were able to make it to Q3 with both cars. We finished today’s Qualifying session with Daniil in P6 and Pierre in P9, despite the fact Pierre had some damage on the car. After a good Saturday, we now switch our focus to the race, ready to score points with both cars.”

Mercedes F1

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team locks out the front row at the Sakhir Grand Prix

— Valtteri claimed the 16th pole position of his career – his fifth of the 2020 season and second in Bahrain

— George turned his first ever Q3 appearance into P2 on the grid, securing the 12th front row lockout of the season for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

— Both drivers will start the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix on the Medium tyre

Valtteri Bottas

It’s great to be on pole, I’m happy with that, but this wasn’t my best qualifying. My second run in Q3 was decent, but I think there was still a bit of time missing in Turn 7 and 8. I was the first car out on track on the final run, so I didn’t have a tow and ultimately couldn’t improve. It was fairly close in the end, so I’m pleased it was enough for pole position. It’s great to see George in P2 and that we managed to lock out the front row for the team. I’m not really surprised to see him up there, he kept improving throughout the weekend and particularly through qualifying. We’re starting on the Medium tyre tomorrow, which should put us in a good position in terms of strategy. Max is going to have an advantage for the race start itself with the softer tyre, but we think for the race overall we’re on the better tyre. The track is quite bumpy and it’s actually fairly easy to follow other cars thanks to the tow, but we’re in the best possible position for tomorrow and are looking forward to a fun race.

George Russell

Valtteri has pushed Lewis a huge amount in qualifying over the years, so I’m really pleased to have finished Q3 just behind him and to be on the front row for tomorrow. It’s been incredibly intense with so much to learn and such a different way of driving in this car. I tried a lot of things in FP3, which didn’t go well at all. After final practice, I’d have been happy to just get through to Q3, so I was a bit nervous heading into qualifying. But I managed to get in the groove and was getting better and better every lap. Obviously, I’m a bit gutted to miss out on pole by 20 milliseconds, but if you’d told me last week that I’d be qualifying P2 on the grid, I wouldn’t have believed you. I’ve got nobody in front of me tomorrow, which I’ve not experienced for a long time. It’s going to be a really tricky race on such a short track layout, but we’re in a good position starting on the Mediums. I’ll give it my all and see what I can do.

Toto Wolff

Scoring a front row lockout in such a close qualifying session is a fantastic result for the team. This circuit is so short and with lap times below one minute, it was always going to produce very tight gaps and we saw that with less than a tenth between P1 and P3. I’m really happy with the result, Valtteri put in a good lap in Q3, which was enough for him to take pole position. George has settled in really well, particularly when you consider the circumstances, so I’m really pleased with his performance and it’s great to see him up there on the front row. This obviously puts us in a good position for tomorrow and we’re starting on the Medium tyre, which we feel is the best compound for the race. It’s going to be challenging and a bit of a step into the unknown on this track and with so many laps. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens and it’s sure to be very exciting.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc produced an almost perfect lap in the shoot-out for the top ten grid places, to set the fourth fastest time to start on the second row of the grid, equalling his best performance from three other races, Great Britain, Eifel and Portugal. Sebastian Vettel was unable to make the cut out of Q2 and will start from 13th on the grid, when the race on the Bahrain International Circuit’s Outer Track starts tomorrow at 20.10 local, (18.10 CET).

Q1 and Q2. The power unit on Seb’s SF1000 was changed as a precaution after the afternoon free practice, the replacement being the one originally used yesterday in free practice, and he and Charles both made it to Q2 without too much difficulty, even if traffic and the track improving meant they both had to use two sets of Soft tyres. In Q2 both Ferraris took to the track on the Medium tyre to try and set their best time on it, but it was soon clear that this was not possible. Charles did another run on the same compound after which they both went out for another run on the Softs. Leclerc made the cut in 53”825 but Vettel was out in 54”175, which was 13th fastest. At least this gives the German a free choice of tyre for the start.

Q3. In the final part, Charles did just one run on the only set of new Softs he had left. Concerned about traffic and given the track was not getting much faster, he went out immediately and posted an excellent 53”613 which at the time was just two hundredths slower than the fastest lap at that point, set by Max Verstappen. Leclerc called it a day and watched the rest of the proceedings from the pit wall alongside the engineers. Even though the others had another set of tyres, only Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in the Mercedes were able to improve, thus pushing Charles back from third to fourth.

Charles Leclerc

“I am so happy with fourth place. We took a chance by going out at the beginning of the session in Q3. We could have waited, but because of the risk of traffic and because I had a clear idea of what to do, I chose to go out immediately and I managed to put together a good lap. After that, I got out of the car because I had no more new tyres and I knew that realistically I could not beat the time I’d just set.

Going into the race, I have to say it’s a bit of a step into the unknown, having lost most of FP2’s track time which means I haven’t done a race simulation. All the same, I think I got good pace today and I hope that will be the case in the race also. I don’t think we have the third fastest car here, but I plan to make the most of my start position in this race.”

Sebastian Vettel

“I generally had a good feeling driving the car today so I don’t really know what went wrong. Maybe on the straights I was losing a bit as well as in the middle sector. I was confident after Q1 but then we didn’t make it. I don’t know if this could be related to the power unit change. For sure my mechanics did everything well as the car was fine to drive.

Taking care of the tyres will be difficult tomorrow but it could be the key to a good race. We will have a free choice of tyre for the start and we will see what we can do.”

Mattia Binotto Team Principal

“Charles produced a brilliant lap to equal his best qualifying performances of the season. Fourth place was down to his amazing talent, all the more extraordinary considering he missed almost all of the second free practice session. It’s just a bit of shame that he couldn’t make the cut out of Q2 on the Mediums, as this would have put him in a better position for the race, but he tried his very best. Sebastian missed some track time at the end of FP3 with a technical problem and he felt much more comfortable with the car than yesterday, but he couldn’t make the cut out of Q2 in a session where just hundredths of a second could see you gain or lose places. The team at the track should be congratulated on doing a great job in changing Seb’s PU very quickly as a precautionary move after FP3 and also for the way they prepared for and executed what was a very complex qualifying session. As usual, in the race, we will try and bring home as many points as possible. It won’t be easy as everyone is very evenly matched but if we do everything perfectly we could do something worthwhile.”