Prost ’sure’ Verstappen will beat F1 title tally

Alain Prost is "sure" he will soon be left behind as one of just three precisely four-time world champions in Formula 1 history.

While Michael Schumacher (7), Lewis Hamilton (7) and Juan Manuel Fangio (5) have all won more titles, Prost, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen share the prestige of all being quadruple world champions.

But Prost, 69, thinks he and Vettel are soon to be left behind.

When asked by RMC Motori how he will feel if Verstappen goes on to join Fangio as a five-time title winner, the Frenchman says it’s just a fact of life.

"Well, when it’s someone like him - a very fast driver who has shown from the very first laps he ever did that he has something extra - then it’s normal," Prost said.

"He is a great champion. He has shown that he is the best, so already sharing four titles with someone like him doesn’t create any problems for me. In fact, I’m sure that he can surpass me and that in the next few years he will certainly do so."

Another F1 legend, Gerhard Berger, recently compared Verstappen and his working methods and style to the great Niki Lauda - no frills, direct, and clear-minded about how to succeed.

"I never want to talk or compare the drivers of yesterday with those of today, let’s be clear," Prost answered when asked about Berger’s recent comments.

"Max is like Niki in terms of being direct, there’s no doubt about that. When you asked Niki something, the answer was always honest."

Berger also recently bristled at the way he was depicted in the new Netflix series about Ayrton Senna - especially a scene in which he openly insulted Prost.

When asked about that, Prost commented: "I am sure that Ayrton would not have liked all of this, even if it is a great story. But that means even more that you should not tell or show out of nowhere things that are not true.

"If you have to do something commercial, I do not want to see it done in the name of Senna. I do not like it and I do not accept it," Prost added.

Finally, Prost revealed that one of the things he likes least about modern Formula 1 is the sheer number of grands prix per season - now 24.

"For me, 17 or 18 was already too many," the former Ferrari, McLaren and Williams driver said.

"Of course, someone could say that in my day we did so many days of testing, but I prefer that over the many races we have today. Especially for the young drivers who would be able to learn without the simulator, and for the sponsors who could get more time with the drivers on the test days.

"I’d prefer that than doing all of these races."