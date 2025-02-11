McLaren F1 extends contract of Peter Prodromou

By Franck Drui 11 February 2025 - 12:05





McLaren Formula 1 Team today announced a multi-year extension of Peter Prodromou’s contract as Technical Director, Aerodynamics.

Playing an integral role in McLaren’s F1 Technical Executive Team, Peter was appointed as Technical Director, Aerodynamics in March 2023. He has been a key architect in the turnaround of the team, helping secure our ninth FIA Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship in 2024.

Peter originally joined McLaren as part of the design office in 1991 and went on to become a key member of the Formula 1 team’s leadership structure, operating as Chief Aerodynamicist.

After a successful period at Red Bull Racing, Peter returned to McLaren in 2014 as Chief Engineer. With more than 30 years of experience in F1, Peter is widely recognised as one of the finest aerodynamicists, best highlighted by the number of F1 World Championships he has won.

In the past year, the team have confirmed multi-year extensions for drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri alongside Team Principal, Andrea Stella and some other key senior members of the team. Today’s announcement reaffirms the long-term stability of the team in its pursuit of further World Championships.

Peter Prodromou, Technical Director, Aerodynamics, McLaren F1, said:

"I am delighted to continue my role as Technical Director, Aerodynamics at McLaren F1 Team. It is an honour to be part of such a collaborative team and contributing to this strong upwards trajectory. Following last season’s success, I look forward to contributing further to our shared ambition of securing more World Championships.

"I’m grateful to Zak and Andrea for their continued confidence in me as a Technical Director, Aerodynamics and also to all my colleagues in the team who have provided the highest class of support to me at a personal and professional level."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1, said:

"It is my great privilege to confirm the extension of Peter’s contract on a multi-year deal. The cultural, organisational and technical leadership Peter has brought has been invaluable, and he has been a key architect of the team’s performance turnaround, on and off the track, securing the team’s ninth FIA Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship in 2024.

"The journey we have been on together as a team, we could not have done without Peter, and we look forward to continuing our quest of fighting for further World Championships together. Thank you, Peter, for your commitment and dedication to the McLaren F1 Team, we are all proud to call you our teammate."