Norris under fire for snappy interviews after clash

Lando Norris is facing criticism not only for taking Oscar Piastri out on the final lap of the Singapore Sprint, but also for his prickly reaction to questions afterwards.

The reigning world champion apologised to McLaren and Piastri after the collision, which eliminated his teammate, but then turned combative when Viaplay asked whether the move had been unnecessary.

"What, to go for a big gap?" Norris replied.

When the interviewer said it was a Sprint, Norris asked: "What’s the title of the race?"

"Sprint," came the reply.

"What is after Sprint?" Norris asked.

"Race," the interviewer answered.

"Wow. Good job," Norris responded.

The exchange fits a more feisty public persona from Norris since becoming world champion.

Sky Deutschland reporter Sandra Baumgartner received a similar mood from Norris when she asked him whether he had spoken with Piastri.

"What do you think?" Norris replied twice, before adding sarcastically: "Do you think we can chat on the radio?"

Ralf Schumacher thought Norris had crossed the line.

"On the one hand, I like Lando when he’s a bit bitchy, but he was too bitchy towards Sandra."

"Sometimes you have to swallow that and be able to say live: ’Yes, ok, that was my mistake.’"

McLaren itself was unhappy with the collision.

Norris said: "I apologised to them that one of the cars is out. I’d rather just go back and review it."

Team boss Andrea Stella described the incident as "serious" and "unacceptable", adding: "We will emphasise to them once again that the team’s interests are far greater than those of any individual."

"There are no egos, no one person is above McLaren."

Piastri, despite being the driver eliminated, was comparatively relaxed.

"We were fourth and fifth in the sprint race, so I’m not particularly worried either way," said the Australian.

"The most important thing, of course, is that we can’t let this happen. We’re both good at saying sorry when we need to and move on."