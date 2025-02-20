’No intention’ to re-engage with Russell - Verstappen

By GMM 20 February 2025 - 11:15





Max Verstappen is refusing to re-engage with a controversy that rounded out his 2024 championship campaign.

Although the Dutchman won his fourth consecutive drivers’ title, he was subject to a blistering attack from Mercedes’ George Russell over an incident in Qatar GP qualifying.

Russell re-opened the Qatar wound in the past few days, revealing that he didn’t speak with Verstappen at all over the winter break and has "no intentions" to do so.

"Obviously things, I felt, got out of line last year," the Briton added. "I made it pretty clear that I’m not going to take it."

Verstappen, however, is refusing to re-engage with the controversy.

"Honestly, I have no intention to continue any kind of beef in February," he said.

"Like, I’m still enjoying my time actually away from Formula 1, and just getting ready for the season. I have honestly nothing to say about that subject."

But it’s not just Russell needling Verstappen as anticipation builds for an ultra-close championship battle in 2025 - also sounding feisty is last year’s runner-up, Lando Norris.

"I need to get my elbows out and I need to show him that I’m not going to willingly give him positions," said the McLaren driver.

Similarly, however, Verstappen would not be drawn on talking about his likely rivals for this season.

"I prefer to just focus on myself," said the Dutchman. "That’s the only thing I can control, that’s what I’ll always do.

"When I’m away, I don’t really think about my rivals or whatever. I just live my life. That’s the only thing I can say really."