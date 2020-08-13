New Barcelona boss wants F1 race to stay

The new president of the Spanish GP venue says she will do "everything in our power" to keep Formula 1 in Barcelona.

This week, the F1 circus is preparing to race at the Circuit de Catalunya. But beyond Sunday, the future is much more clouded.

"We don’t want to imagine Barcelona without F1," new circuit boss Maria Teixidor is quoted by El Mundo Deportivo.

"This year, in these circumstances, it is good evidence that our alliance with Formula 1 works.

"The will of both parties is to maintain that alliance because in the end this whole world revolves around circuits like this, and there are not so many of them."

Teixidor revealed that she will meet with Liberty Media representatives this week.

"It is an important moment to ensure continuity, so I want to establish the personal relationship that is always necessary. And then, starting in September, we will start to talk about the future," she said.