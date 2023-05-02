New baby on the way for Magnussen family

By GMM 2 May 2023 - 07:32





Although struggling to match Haas newcomer Nico Hulkenberg at times so far in 2023, there is good news in Kevin Magnussen’s world.

His wife Louise has announced that, in addition to their two-year-old daughter Laura, the Magnussen clan will add a fourth family member in the summer.

Magnussen’s father Jan, however - himself a former Formula 1 driver - thinks another child will only make his son "better".

"I think most of all, he found the joy of being a racing driver," Jan told Ekstra Bladet newspaper. "And then he got some peace on the home front.

"Becoming a father has only made him better."

But Kevin himself admitted that becoming a father was also a "sudden awakening".

"I’m very lucky to have a wife who is super flexible and ready to go all out to make things work when I’m away," he said. "It puts things into perspective and you find out what is important in life."

The newspaper said Magnussen’s Haas contract runs out at the end of the season.