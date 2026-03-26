Monza test talk fades, FIA tweaks energy rules

Talk in the Suzuka paddock about a potential Ferrari-organised test at Monza is already fading, amid resistance from rival teams and fresh intervention from the FIA over Formula 1’s controversial 2026 rules.

With April’s Gulf races cancelled, an unexpected gap has opened up in the calendar - prompting speculation Ferrari could use the time for extra running and invite other teams to join in.

Team boss Frederic Vasseur said of the forthcoming break: "After this race, we also have a month in Maranello, which will be important to analyse the data collected from the first three races and continue to develop the car in the right direction."

Monza was apparently floated as a possible venue, with teams and fans still grappling with the extreme lift-and-coast and energy management issues that have dominated the opening events of the new era.

However, the idea appears unlikely to progress. Rival outfits including Mercedes - currently in its dominant position - along with Aston Martin, Williams and McLaren are understood to be reluctant to approve additional testing.

In parallel, attention was one potential regulatory tweaks, especially in qualifying - and those have now arrived.

The FIA confirmed on Thursday that a small adjustment to energy management will be introduced for qualifying at Suzuka, following talks with all teams and power unit manufacturers.

The maximum permitted energy recharge has been reduced from 9 megajoules to 8, in a move designed to limit excessive harvesting and reduce the need for drivers to lift and coast on straights.

"This adjustment reflects feedback from drivers and teams," the FIA said, "who have emphasised the importance of maintaining qualifying as a performance challenge."

The governing body added that further discussions are already planned, as the sport continues to react to early criticism of the new regulations.

Among the most outspoken has been Max Verstappen, although the Dutchman appears largely unfazed by the latest developments.

While Formula 1 debated solutions, Verstappen spent time away from Suzuka testing a Red Bull-liveried Super GT Nissan at Fuji earlier this week, continuing to build his growing program outside of Formula 1.

Aston Martin simulator driver Dani Juncadella, a teammate of Verstappen in his Nordschleife GT3 lineup, says the quadruple world champion has been consistent in his criticism from the start.

"He’s been very blunt in his statements," he told Diario Sport. "Since preseason, he’s been telling us that things were looking very bad, and he was absolutely right."

Juncadella believes the current direction risks diluting the role of the driver.

"There were moments where overtaking happened in places where it wasn’t usually possible," he explained. "But if you scratch the surface, it’s because the engine is clipping.

"They overtake, but not because of driver skill. Now they’re acting more like managers than drivers."