Monza, FP2: Mercedes on top in final practice for Italian Grand Prix
Verstappen 3rd, Perez 4th
Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix, with the seven-time beating team-mate Valtteri Bottas by two tenths of a second in a session interrupted by heavy crash involving Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.
The session, devoted largely to information gathering for the afternoon’s sprint qualifying and tomorrow’s race saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez lead the way early on. Perez initially set the pace on medium tyres with a lap of 1:24.870 but when championship leader Verstappen emerged 15 minutes into the session on soft tyres he quickly claimed top spot with lap time of 1:24.006 before working his way to a best time of 1:23.754.
The Red Bulls sat at the top of the order when the session was red-flagged for Sainz’s crash after 26 minutes. The Spaniard lost control of his Ferrari midway through the Ascari chicane and went hard and nose-first into the barries on the left side of the track. “I had a massive crash,” he told his team before adding: “That hurt bit but I’m OK.” The red flags were displayed and running was halted for almost 13 minutes.
A tough session for the Italian squad was made more difficult when five minutes before the end of the session Charles Leclerc radioed the Ferrari pit wall telling them that he had to stop and that he would explain when he returned to the garage. He boxed and did not take any further part in the session.
Soon after the resumption Hamilton used soft tyres to post a lap of A lap time of 1:23.246 to jump ahead of Verstappen. Bottas meanwhile moved to second place on medium tyres.
Perez, took fourth place ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, while Robert Kubica finished sixth for Alfa Romeo ahead of team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi. Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10 for Alpine.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W12
|1:23.246
|25
|02
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W12
|1:23.468
|24
|03
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB16B
|1:23.662
|23
|04
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Honda RB16B
|1:23.917
|29
|05
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault A521
|1:24.263
|20
|06
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41
|1:24.280
|28
|07
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41
|1:24.502
|26
|08
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault A521
|1:24.539
|16
|09
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri Honda AT02
|1:24.654
|24
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes MCL35M
|1:24.665
|27
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF21
|1:24.770
|21
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes MCL35M
|1:24.774
|24
|13
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW43B
|1:24.805
|23
|14
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW43B
|1:25.083
|22
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri Honda AT02
|1:25.422
|32
|16
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas Ferrari VF-21
|1:25.729
|23
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21
|1:25.763
|28
|18
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21
|1:25.935
|28
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari VF-21
|1:26.012
|25
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari SF21
|1:26.124
|14