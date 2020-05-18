18 May 2020
Montezemolo denies eyeing FIA presidency
"I read about that hypothesis"
Search
Luca di Montezemolo has dismissed reports that he could become the next FIA president.
Although it is rumoured Jean Todt could try to stay on beyond his expiring term next year because of the corona crisis, former Ferrari president Montezemolo has been linked with the job.
"I read about that hypothesis," Montezemolo, 72, told the Italian publication Formula Passion.
"I exclude that the presidency of the FIA can be included in the list of my intentions or possibilities," he insisted.
Also mentioned as potential successors to Frenchman Todt are David Richards and Formula E boss Alejandro Agag.
FIA
6 May 2020
add_circle Montezemolo could be next FIA president - report
6 May 2020
add_circle FIA doctor says infection should not stop F1 races
4 May 2020
add_circle Manufacturers could quit over corona - Todt
27 April 2020
add_circle Ferrari retains power of veto - report
More on FIA
Formula 1 news
18 May 2020
add_circle Russia eyes first 2020 race with spectators
18 May 2020
add_circle Mugello wants to host replacement Italy GP
18 May 2020
add_circle Alonso ’ready to return’ - Briatore
18 May 2020
add_circle McLaren had no negotiations with Vettel - Seidl
18 May 2020