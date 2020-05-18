Montezemolo denies eyeing FIA presidency

Luca di Montezemolo has dismissed reports that he could become the next FIA president.

Although it is rumoured Jean Todt could try to stay on beyond his expiring term next year because of the corona crisis, former Ferrari president Montezemolo has been linked with the job.

"I read about that hypothesis," Montezemolo, 72, told the Italian publication Formula Passion.

"I exclude that the presidency of the FIA can be included in the list of my intentions or possibilities," he insisted.

Also mentioned as potential successors to Frenchman Todt are David Richards and Formula E boss Alejandro Agag.