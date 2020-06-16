Mercedes loses F1 engine boss

Engine boss Andy Cowell is leaving Mercedes’ F1 team next month.

Instead, he will "consult to Mercedes-Benz AG on a major future project" until 2021, and be replaced by "internal appointments", the reigning world champions said.

"Now is the right time to move on from my role and seek a new engineering business challenge," said Cowell, who joined Mercedes-Ilmor to work on the V10 engine in 2004.

Since informing the company in January 2020 of his intention to depart, Andy has worked together with Markus Schäfer and Toto Wolff to define the future management structure for HPP. This will see his responsibilities as Managing Director redistributed among the senior leadership team, with internal appointments to these key positions ensuring a smooth transition.

This leadership team will be comprised of: Hywel Thomas, who will be appointed Managing Director with direct responsibility for the F1 Power Unit; Adam Allsopp, Project One Powertrain Director and reporting directly to Markus Schäfer on Project One; Operations Director Richard Stevens; and Finance and IT Director, Ronald Ballhaus. In addition, Formula E Powertrain Chief Engineer Pierre Godof will continue to lead development for the all-electric racing series.

This new structure will enable the company to deliver three key projects to the highest possible standards in the coming years: the F1 Power Unit, the Formula E powertrain and the powertrain development and production of the Mercedes-AMG One.

Andy Cowell will continue to work alongside Hywel Thomas to support the transition and will consult to Mercedes-Benz AG on a major future project until at least early 2021.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Group Research, Mercedes-Benz Cars Chief Operating Officer and Non-Executive Chairman of Mercedes-AMG HPP, commented: “Our new senior leadership team at HPP knows the business inside out – and I am confident they will drive the company forward with energy and innovation over the coming years. From F1, to Formula E, to Project One, they are responsible for some of our most exciting and challenging R&D projects on our journey towards carbon free mobility and raising our digital competence to a next level – and I know that each of these areas will thrive under their leadership. I also wish to say a special word of thanks to Andy for his contribution to Mercedes over the past sixteen years. His legacy at Mercedes is not measured simply in race wins and world championships, it is also in the competitive spirit and engineering ambition that characterise the team at HPP. Andy will support a major future project of Mercedes-Benz AG and we wish him well for the next stage of his career.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team continued: “Andy’s leadership of the team at HPP has been a key factor in our championship success in recent seasons. He has made an outstanding contribution to our motorsport legacy and I have valued and enjoyed our working relationship since 2013; I am sure he will enjoy great success in the next challenge he decides to take on. Our philosophy has always been that a winning team is a dynamic organisation, and that change is a natural part of every company’s development. I am particularly pleased that we have been able to work together to create a new leadership structure, by building on the strength in depth of the team in Brixworth. It puts us in a very strong position for the years ahead, as we aim to set new benchmarks in Formula One and Formula E.”

Hywel Thomas, the new Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG HPP, commented: “I am proud to have been part of HPP for 16 years and it is an incredible organisation in terms of its team spirit, values and integrity. That is no small part thanks to the leadership it has enjoyed over the years, from Mario Illien and Paul Morgan through to the current day. Andy and I have worked together throughout my time here and I am thankful to have been able to learn from him during this time and through a period of great success for the team. Our new leadership group is very excited to step up to this new challenge: we have an incredible team of people at Brixworth, and we are all focused on delivering maximum performance on track in the years ahead.”

Andy Cowell, outgoing Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG HPP, concluded: “After 16 enjoyable years working for HPP, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from my role and seek a new engineering business challenge. I have appreciated the opportunity to work with Markus and Toto in defining the future leadership structure of the company and I have every confidence in the ability of Hywel and the team to lead the company forward. It has been an absolute honour to work for Mercedes and especially to be Managing Director of HPP for seven years. Thank you to everyone who has provided me with such amazing opportuniti