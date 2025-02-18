Mercedes engine a key reason for Sainz move

By GMM 18 February 2025 - 12:25





Carlos Sainz openly admits that a key reason for choosing Williams as his new Formula 1 home is the Mercedes engine.

Already with a title-winning power unit in the current regulations era, Mercedes’ customer engine program is also clearly a success given that McLaren won the constructors’ championship in 2024.

So with the rules changing so significantly in 2026, Sainz admits to hoping that Mercedes will once again ace the start of a new regulations era next year.

"I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you that one of the reasons I’ve gone to Williams is because of the Mercedes engine in 2026," he told Soy Motor. "It’s one of the reasons.

"So I hope that in that sense the Mercedes engine will be part of the success and the reconstruction of Williams," the Spaniard added.

With Red Bull and Mercedes’ works team turning him down, 30-year-old Sainz was forced to choose from midfield teams for 2025 after being dropped by Ferrari.

"I don’t remember the exact moment when I decided to go to Williams, because it was quite gradual," he said. "I gradually convinced myself as I asked more questions and made more inquiries within all the teams.

"It’s like everything - I might be wrong, I might be right. Only time will tell."

Sainz put a brave face on his situation last year, as Ferrari prepared to welcome Lewis Hamilton for 2025, but the Spaniard admits it was a "very tough" period.

"It was a very tough six months, having to be performing on track at the same time as trying to decide my future with teams that were in the middle and the back of the grid," he said.

"That was something that surely affected me a bit during the season and I had to combine those two things. But I gradually convinced myself that it (Williams) was my best option and the one I most wanted."