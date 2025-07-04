Media, fans, banned from first 2026 F1 test

Spectators and the media will be locked out of the first test featuring the all-new cars and engines for 2026.

Unlike in recent years, there will be much more on-track testing ahead of the shift to radical new chassis and power unit regulations - one test in Barcelona at the end of January, and two more in Bahrain in February.

The Barcelona test has been consistently referred to - by Formula 1, the FIA and the Circuit de Catalunya - as a five-day "private" session.

What that means is now clear - no journalists, no TV, no photographers, and no fans.

Why? Auto Motor und Sport explains: "Because the completely new cars are likely to experience many teething issues from the start.

"Only the laptimes will be published."

The German magazine continued: "Apparently, there are great fears that there could be a major outcry if the new cars don’t live up to expectations."

Indeed, some fear that drivers will need to lift the throttle half-way down straights to charge the batteries. Charles Leclerc revealed in Austria a week ago that he has tried the 2026 Ferrari in the simulator and was massively disappointed.

"I saw the headlines saying that Ferrari is struggling or whatever," he said at Silverstone, "but what I meant is that the new direction for us as drivers is a little bit less attractive and a little bit less nice to drive overall.

"I’m sure that if we are competitive, I’ll start to like it a lot more. If not, then I’ll probably hate it a lot."

Lance Stroll is another rare voice admitting it’s "a shame" Formula 1 is racing at full speed down the "electrification" road. "We’ve had to reduce downforce just to keep the battery going," the Aston Martin driver said.

"I don’t like the essence of the new regulations," the Canadian added. "Many drivers agree with me, but they’re not ready to say it for political reasons."