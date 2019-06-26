Great Britain GP || July 14 || 14h10 (Local time)

McLaren’s Pat Fry headed to Williams - rumour

"We are happy with the technical department"

By GMM

4 July 2019 - 09:02
McLaren's Pat Fry headed to Williams (...)

Pat Fry could be heading to Williams.

Last year, Fry - one of the most experienced top engineers in Formula 1 - was signed up by McLaren to be engineering director.

The 55-year-old also worked for McLaren between 1993 and 2010, before moving to Ferrari and departing in 2014. Subsequently, he worked for the now defunct Manor.

But media reports say he is currently on ’gardening leave’, which means he is posed to leave McLaren and join a rival team for the start of 2020.

The big rumour is that he will join Williams, who have now confirmed the permanent departure of Paddy Lowe.

France’s Auto Hebdo said McLaren would not confirm Fry’s gardening leave.

But Williams’ Claire Williams said in Austria: "We are happy with the technical department that we have, and studying the available options to see what would fit with our structure.

"As soon as we make a decision and we can announce it, we will."

