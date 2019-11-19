Abu Dhabi GP || December 1 || 17h10 (Local time)

Max’s grandfather Frans Verstappen dies

"Joy and sorrow are often close together"

By GMM

19 November 2019 - 16:37
Brazil GP winner Max Verstappen’s grandfather has died.

1Limburg, as well as other Dutch news sources, are confirming that Frans Verstappen, who is Jos Verstappen’s father, died of cancer in a hospice at the age of 72.

Frans was reportedly admitted earlier in November.

Jos, Max and Frans had a difficult relationship. In 2016, Frans even accused Jos, a former Formula 1 driver, of assault.

However, Frans remained a strong supporter of his grandson, telling 1Limburg earlier this year that the Red Bull-Honda driver’s success gives him "goosebumps".

His death comes just days after Verstappen, 22, won at Interlagos.

"Joy and sorrow are often close together," Max said in a brief statement read out by the broadcaster Ziggo Sport.

Jos cancelled a scheduled appearance on the same network on Monday.

Frans Verstappen reportedly owned an ice-cream parlour in Montfort, where he lived and where Jos was born. He regularly organised parties at a local club with a big screen to watch Max’s races.

A source said Frans Verstappen will be cremated on Saturday.

Jos’ ex-wife Kelly van der Waal said: "After a fantastic F1 weekend, the world pauses for the death of grandpa Verstappen."

