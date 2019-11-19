Max’s grandfather Frans Verstappen dies
"Joy and sorrow are often close together"
Brazil GP winner Max Verstappen’s grandfather has died.
1Limburg, as well as other Dutch news sources, are confirming that Frans Verstappen, who is Jos Verstappen’s father, died of cancer in a hospice at the age of 72.
Frans was reportedly admitted earlier in November.
Jos, Max and Frans had a difficult relationship. In 2016, Frans even accused Jos, a former Formula 1 driver, of assault.
However, Frans remained a strong supporter of his grandson, telling 1Limburg earlier this year that the Red Bull-Honda driver’s success gives him "goosebumps".
His death comes just days after Verstappen, 22, won at Interlagos.
"Joy and sorrow are often close together," Max said in a brief statement read out by the broadcaster Ziggo Sport.
Jos cancelled a scheduled appearance on the same network on Monday.
Frans Verstappen reportedly owned an ice-cream parlour in Montfort, where he lived and where Jos was born. He regularly organised parties at a local club with a big screen to watch Max’s races.
A source said Frans Verstappen will be cremated on Saturday.
Jos’ ex-wife Kelly van der Waal said: "After a fantastic F1 weekend, the world pauses for the death of grandpa Verstappen."
