Manager in ’contact’ over Verstappen’s future

Max Verstappen’s management is reportedly in "contact" with Red Bull about their joint future.

Currently, the Dutch driver and Brazil GP winner is committed only for 2020, when manager Raymond Vermeulen said the team must charge for the title.

"It was a very good weekend, with excellent strategic decisions, and Honda - it all fit," he told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"If you want to be world champion, this must be the level, and it must be the level every time. Because if Max has the package, this is Max’s level."

Vermeulen, who alongside Max’s father Jos manages the 22-year-old, said Verstappen is in the Red Bull simulator this week, working on the 2020 car "and laterally also for 2021".

"So it’s an ongoing process."

As for the process of negotiating a new contract for 2021, and rumours that Mercedes or Ferrari might be interested, Vermeulen admitted there is movement in this area.

"No, no," he answered when asked if Dr Helmut Marko is now pressing for a 2021 deal.

"But we have contact. Myself or Jos are always there and we keep in touch.

"The team is under pressure as it wants to go for the title next year, and that is the most important thing for now," Vermeulen said.

"Next year is the moment of truth."