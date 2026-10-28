Marko joins AI project for messages after death

Dr Helmut Marko has become an investor in an unusual Austrian artificial intelligence project designed to help people prepare personal messages to be delivered after their death.

The Graz-based startup Lebensstimmen - also operating internationally as ’Words that Remain’ - combines end-of-life planning, grief support and AI-assisted message creation.

Users can prepare farewell messages during their lifetime, with the platform designed to deliver them to selected recipients after death.

The project also includes the "Fabertar", an AI eulogist developed with Vienna cathedral pastor Toni Faber.

Marko, 83, said the attraction was the use of technology in an unfamiliar field.

"Motorsport was never left to chance," he said. "It was improved through the courage to consistently use new technologies for the benefit of people."

"That is exactly the attitude I recognise in Lebensstimmen."

A global market launch is planned for early 2027.