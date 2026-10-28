Lawson has ’no idea’ about 2027 decision

Liam Lawson says he still has no idea when his 2027 future will be decided, even as the rest of the Formula 1 grid has largely fallen into place.

Former Red Bull driver czar Dr Helmut Marko recently said Nikola Tsolov should get the seat if the team sticks to its traditional young-driver philosophy.

The current Red Bull and Racing Bulls management have yet to confirm their plans.

Asked after Austin when he expects clarity, Lawson laughed.

"I’ve no idea, man," the 24-year-old said.

"Honestly at the moment, it’s to a point where I’m not even really thinking about it. I’m just pressing on and enjoying the races, honestly."

That uncertainty comes despite another strong weekend from Lawson, who qualified ninth and finished in the same position as the leading driver outside the top four teams.

"When everyone finishes, for us it’s a P9 or a P10 - that’s sort of the best we can do," said the New Zealander.

Lawson said he feels increasingly comfortable in the Racing Bulls car.

"I feel good," he stated.

"I’m enjoying driving this car, honestly - it’s in a great place at the moment. So I’m excited to go to some more sort of unique tracks now."