Lindblad gets green light for F1 race debut

The FIA has given Arvid Lindblad’s fast track to the Formula 1 grid a big boost.

Just as the prospect of a one-race ban hangs over Max Verstappen’s head, F1’s governing body on Tuesday considered a request from Red Bull to grant British-Swedish F2 talent Lindblad the mandatory F1 credential.

Lindblad, currently third in his rookie F2 season, had already qualified for the super license based on the points system, but the FIA requires any eligible Formula 1 driver to be 18 and with a valid road driver’s license.

He passed his driving test over the winter, but Lindblad does not turn 18 until September.

"That’s why we’re currently applying to the FIA for an exemption, which (Kimi) Antonelli got," Red Bull F1 advisor Dr Helmut Marko revealed recently.

It emerged a few days ago that the FIA would consider Red Bull’s application on Tuesday.

In the event that a further FIA sanction for Verstappen results in another penalty point on his super license this weekend in Canada, it is possible the quadruple world champion will have to sit out Red Bull’s home grand prix in Austria.

Marko says that would be a "catastrophe", but Red Bull is still having to draw up contingency plans. Reports suggest the outfit would put either Liam Lawson or Isack Hadjar in Verstappen’s car, but Lawson has already been demoted in 2025 while Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer is begging Red Bull to leave Hadjar be.

"For heaven’s sake, don’t take this talent away from us too soon," the Swiss newspaper Blick quotes Bayer as saying.

"He should learn the ropes here until the end of 2026. Until then, we’ll just have to keep him in handcuffs!"

Lawson or Hadjar aside, Red Bull’s primary reserve driver this season is Ayumu Iwasa - setting up the possibility of an all-Japanese (Iwasa and Yuki Tsunoda) lineup at Red Bull Racing for the Austrian GP.

Red Bull, however, now has another option.

"The FIA has received a request to grant a super licence to Arvid Lindblad prior to his 18th birthday," the FIA confirmed after Tuesday’s meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in Macau.

"After considering the information presented in support of this request, the World Council found that the driver has recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition and therefore approved the request."