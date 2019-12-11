Lehto questions new limited brake parts rule

Former F1 driver JJ Lehto has questioned a new Formula 1 rule limiting the amount of brake components a driver can use during a season.

Grid penalties will be handed out from 2021 if drivers have to use more than 22 sets of brake discs and pads.

The number is derived from the number of races on the calendar, meaning that the limit is essentially one set of brake parts per race weekend.

"Wait a minute," Lehto, a Finnish driver who was once Michael Schumacher’s teammate, told Iltalehti newspaper.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is safety. The disc can crack at any time, or there could be human error or a materials fault.

"In my view, limiting the number of brake pads is the wrong direction," Lehto said.