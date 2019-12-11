11 December 2019
Lehto questions new limited brake parts rule
"Limiting the number of brake pads is the wrong direction"
Search
Former F1 driver JJ Lehto has questioned a new Formula 1 rule limiting the amount of brake components a driver can use during a season.
Grid penalties will be handed out from 2021 if drivers have to use more than 22 sets of brake discs and pads.
The number is derived from the number of races on the calendar, meaning that the limit is essentially one set of brake parts per race weekend.
"Wait a minute," Lehto, a Finnish driver who was once Michael Schumacher’s teammate, told Iltalehti newspaper.
"The first thing that comes to my mind is safety. The disc can crack at any time, or there could be human error or a materials fault.
"In my view, limiting the number of brake pads is the wrong direction," Lehto said.
FIA
11 December 2019
add_circle F1 boss Michael Masi ’looking forward’ to 2020
10 December 2019
add_circle Ferrari still not happy with 2021 rules
2 December 2019
add_circle Vettel puzzled over F1’s DRS failure
1 December 2019
add_circle F1 set to freeze engine development from 2022
More on FIA
Formula 1 news
11 December 2019
add_circle Hamilton: It was so cool to be out on track on the same bike
11 December 2019
add_circle Founder hails Toro Rosso’s ’enormous’ progress
11 December 2019
add_circle Lehto questions new limited brake parts rule
11 December 2019
add_circle Verstappen not prepared to fall down F1 grid
11 December 2019