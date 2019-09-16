Leclerc manager plays down political influence

F1 driver manager Nicolas Todt (pictured right) has denied using his political influence to promote Charles Leclerc’s status above ’number 1’ Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari.

Some have made the connection between Todt’s father - FIA president and former Ferrari boss Jean Todt - and the apparent change in hierarchy at the Italian team.

"I’m not trying to cause problems," Nicolas Todt, who also manages Daniil Kvyat, told Germany’s Motorsport-Magazin.com.

"Of course, if there’s anything to discuss, I’m always there to help my driver. But I just want to make sure my driver is in the best possible position, that’s all."

Frenchman Todt therefore plays down his influence in Formula 1, including his connection with the current FIA president.

"I have two out of the 20 drivers in Formula 1, which is not so much," he insisted.

"When I talk with a team about a driver, it’s because I believe in him," Todt added.

"I don’t think any team ever took a driver because of my father - I don’t think he even knows all of the drivers I manage.

"Charles is with Ferrari because he delivers on the track, which I think is undeniable."