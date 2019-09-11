Leclerc can ’lead’ Ferrari like Schumacher - Todt

Jean Todt has likened Charles Leclerc to Ferrari’s greatest ever champion, Michael Schumacher.

Todt was team boss at Ferrari during the team’s ultra-successful Schumacher era.

Now, Todt’s son Nicolas manages Leclerc, the young Spa and Monza winner who looks set to usurp Sebastian Vettel as Ferrari number 1.

"Charles is extremely strong mentally," FIA president Jean Todt told Auto Bild.

"He has the makings of a great champion and the same natural way to lead a team as Michael Schumacher once did," Todt, also a Frenchman, added.

"He represents the future of Formula 1 and Ferrari."

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve agrees with those who believe Leclerc has a killer instinct, particularly after his feisty duel with Lewis Hamilton at Monza.

"Another driver would have been punished, but Charles knew very well that he could explore the limits of what is allowed at Ferrari’s home race," he said.