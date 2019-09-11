Singapore GP || September 22 || 20h10 (Local time)

Leclerc can ’lead’ Ferrari like Schumacher - Todt

"Charles is extremely strong mentally"

Search

By GMM

16 September 2019 - 11:53
Leclerc can 'lead' Ferrari like (...)

Jean Todt has likened Charles Leclerc to Ferrari’s greatest ever champion, Michael Schumacher.

Todt was team boss at Ferrari during the team’s ultra-successful Schumacher era.

Now, Todt’s son Nicolas manages Leclerc, the young Spa and Monza winner who looks set to usurp Sebastian Vettel as Ferrari number 1.

"Charles is extremely strong mentally," FIA president Jean Todt told Auto Bild.

"He has the makings of a great champion and the same natural way to lead a team as Michael Schumacher once did," Todt, also a Frenchman, added.

"He represents the future of Formula 1 and Ferrari."

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve agrees with those who believe Leclerc has a killer instinct, particularly after his feisty duel with Lewis Hamilton at Monza.

"Another driver would have been punished, but Charles knew very well that he could explore the limits of what is allowed at Ferrari’s home race," he said.

keyboard_arrow_left

New F1 team confirms 2021 ambition

Little known about Schumacher or treatment - doctor

keyboard_arrow_right

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less