Leaked photos point to Red Bull-Adidas deal

Leaked photographs of Max Verstappen appear to confirm reports that Adidas will replace Castore as Red Bull’s Formula 1 apparel partner from 2027.

Bild reported in March that Red Bull was linked with a three-year Adidas agreement worth around EUR 27 million per season.

At the time, neither side confirmed the deal, with an Adidas spokesman saying: "We generally do not participate in rumours and speculation."

Now, photographs from what appears to be a commercial shoot have emerged showing Verstappen wearing Red Bull clothing with Adidas’ three stripes across the shoulders.

An Adidas logo is also visible on the bargeboard of the car he is sitting on.

The agreement is reportedly due to run from 2027 through at least 2029, although no announcement has yet been made.

Adidas already sponsors and supplies Mercedes and Audi.