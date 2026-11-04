Keeping Senna’s number way to ’stay focused’ - Kimi

Champion elect Kimi Antonelli has confirmed he will not switch to number 1 next season, instead keeping the number 12 that carried him to the 2026 title.

Blick newspaper had already revealed the decision last week, and Antonelli has now confirmed it directly to Sky Italia.

"It’s a way for me to keep my feet on the ground," he told the Italian broadcaster.

"Keeping the number 12 for me is like a new starting point, where I can rebuild and try to replicate myself. It’s a way to stay focused for next year."

Antonelli had already hinted strongly at the decision immediately after winning the title in Mexico, where he noted he became the first champion to win with number 12 since Ayrton Senna in 1988.

"And also, to be honest, I’m very superstitious, and number 1 has never been a good number for me," said the Mercedes driver.

"Whenever I had it on, it went extremely badly."

Antonelli’s Senna connection has become even stronger this week.

On Tuesday, Antonelli made a private visit to the Senna family’s property near Sao Paulo, where he sat in one of Ayrton Senna’s number 12 Lotus cars and wore the iconic ’Nacional’ cap.

"Ayrton will always be an inspiration, not only as a driver but also as a person," Antonelli told Sky Italia.

"This year, I’ve watched a lot of his interviews many times to understand how he approached the races and the year. He will always be, along with my family, a point of reference."

Antonelli will also race in Brazil with a special Senna tribute helmet marking 35 years since Senna’s famous home victory while stuck in sixth gear.

"I think it’s one of my best helmets that I’ve made," he boasted.

"It’s going to be a very special weekend."