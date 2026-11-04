Schu confidant hints at knowledge of condition

Long-time Formula 1 television presenter Florian Konig says he deliberately refuses to discuss Michael Schumacher’s condition - even with members of the family.

Konig, who knew Schumacher closely throughout his career, told Bild’s Phrasenmaher that the family’s wish for privacy has always been absolute.

"The Schumacher family made it very clear early on that no further information should be released," he said.

"I have always respected this wish, especially Corinna’s. And I still do today."

Significantly, Konig suggested that even if information does reach him privately, it stays private.

"I don’t ask Mick, Ralf, or anyone else how Michael is doing," he continued.

"Even if I find out something, I keep it to myself. My relationship with the Schumacher family and with Michael is far too important to me."

He said he understands why supporters remain desperate for information about the seven time world champion.

"I can completely understand that people want to know how he is," said Konig.

"Because they love him, because he’s simply part of their lives."

But Konig said the family’s interests must come first.

"This isn’t just a decision based on public interest, but on the interests of a family," he insisted. "They’ve made their decision."

"And I think that’s perfectly fine. We all have to accept it."