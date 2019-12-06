Kubica admits wanting 2020 DTM seat

Robert Kubica has admitted he wants to race in the German touring car series DTM next year.

BMW has announced that the newly-departed Williams driver will test the car at the young driver test at Jerez next week.

"I can well imagine a future in the DTM," Pole Kubica, who could combine a DTM race seat with a reserve role in Formula 1 next year, said.

"However, we must first wait and see how I get on at the test."

On Twitter, the 34-year-old added: "We will work in the next tests in Jerez to try to get a seat in the DTM in 2020."