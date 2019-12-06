6 December 2019
Kubica admits wanting 2020 DTM seat
"I can well imagine a future in the DTM"
Search
Robert Kubica has admitted he wants to race in the German touring car series DTM next year.
BMW has announced that the newly-departed Williams driver will test the car at the young driver test at Jerez next week.
"I can well imagine a future in the DTM," Pole Kubica, who could combine a DTM race seat with a reserve role in Formula 1 next year, said.
"However, we must first wait and see how I get on at the test."
On Twitter, the 34-year-old added: "We will work in the next tests in Jerez to try to get a seat in the DTM in 2020."
Williams F1
3 December 2019
add_circle Wolff not ruling out another Kubica comeback
3 December 2019
add_circle Ocon too tall to replace Russell in Abu Dhabi
3 December 2019
add_circle Williams slammed over Abu Dhabi test plans
2 December 2019
add_circle F1 return better than staying at home - Kubica
More on Williams F1
Formula 1 news
6 December 2019
add_circle Schumacher targets F2 title, F1 debut in 2021
6 December 2019
add_circle Hamilton, Wolff started Ferrari switch rumour - Antonini
6 December 2019
add_circle Renault has ’strongest engine’ in F1 - Abiteboul
6 December 2019
add_circle Red Bull prepared to protest Ferrari in 2020 - Marko
6 December 2019