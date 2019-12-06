Kosachenko slams ’Formula 2 team’ Williams

Oksana Kosachenko, the former manager of Russian driver Vitaly Petrov, has slammed the struggling British team Williams.

Williams not only finished dead last in 2019, the famous motor racing name was a long way off the pace of the next-fastest competitor and regularly criticised by its own driver Robert Kubica.

"In my opinion, the team needs a structural reorganisation," she told Ivestia news agency.

"Williams is no longer even a second-tier team - it looks more like a Formula 2 team," Kosachenko, who also had a role at the former F1 team Caterham, added.

"There were some absolutely illogical strategic decisions, emotional statements, and as a result they lost a lot from the very beginning and could not catch up during the season.

"At the same time, I am absolutely confident in the talent of George Russell and the abilities of Robert Kubica. To attribute all of their problems to the fact that they could not use the potential of the car is impossible," she said.