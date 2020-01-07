Jamie Chadwick stays on in Williams F1 development role

ROKiT Williams Racing is pleased to announce that Jamie Chadwick will continue her work as Development Driver within the team’s driver academy for 2020.

Jamie, 21, claimed the inaugural W Series title last year, and enjoyed further success driving in a class winning team at the Nürburgring 24 Hour Race in Germany. Prior to this, she claimed the 2015 British GT GT4 title, became a British Formula 3 race winner in 2018, and won the MRF Winter Series in 2018/19 - all historic firsts for a female racing driver.

As a Development Driver, Jamie will increase her simulator programme and continue to be fully immersed within the team both trackside and in the factory at Grove. She will attend several Grands Prix this year, as well as supporting the team in media and marketing activities.

Speaking about the announcement, Jamie Chadwick said; “It has been a fantastic opportunity working with the team in my role as Development Driver. The time spent in the simulator has been invaluable and I have enjoyed every moment, immersing myself within the team. I look forward to continuing to work with Williams this year!”

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, commented; “I am delighted to confirm that Jamie Chadwick will continue her work in the Williams Racing Driver Academy this year. I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Jamie develop, and excel, both with the team and her time racing in W Series. Jamie has done an excellent job promoting women in motorsport and we are extremely proud of the work she has done.”