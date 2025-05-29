Indy 500 winner Palou not switching to F1

Indy 500 winner Alex Palou has ruled himself out of the running for a switch to Formula 1.

The 28-year-old is widely considered the best driver in Indycar right now, with titles in 2021, 2023 and 2024. Palou flirted with Formula 1 through a McLaren testing deal, but a contract dispute led him to firmly commit to Indycar.

Last Sunday, a few hours after the chequered flag flew in Monaco, he became the first Spanish driver to win the Indy 500. Nonetheless, he now admits to the Indianapolis Star newspaper: "(F1) is not calling me anymore.

"I still follow it. It’s a huge series. It’s amazing. I’m a big fan, but I don’t think they’re having as much fun as I’m having here," Palou insisted.

"I only enjoy driving and having fun and being with my people, so I think (F1) is the total opposite."

However, Palou has regularly been linked with the all-new American Formula 1 project Cadillac. But he insists that while the interest in him from F1 has faded, so too has his desire to make the switch.

"I don’t want to leave now," he said.

"Even if they say ’No, don’t worry, you can come back in one or two years’, what if suddenly everyone is here and I’m never able to catch back up to them?

"And it wasn’t in my mind last year, and it’s not in my mind this year," Palou said. "It’s getting less and less and less every day, and with this (win), it’s like ’No, I want to get another’."

Palou’s prize money for winning the Indy 500 was an impressive $4 million.