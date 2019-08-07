Indy 500 winner Pagenaud wants F1 test

2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud says he would like to test a Formula 1 car.

The 35-year-old Frenchman, who also won the Indycar championship in 2016, waved the chequered flag at the recent Hungarian GP. He was a guest of the Renault team.

"I love F1," he told RMC.

"I was in Hungary to see friends and meet some people. Renault was nice enough to invite me (photo). It was nice, but for now, my future is what I am doing in Indycar."

However, Pagenaud said he is still interested in European racing, which is where his career began. For instance, he plans to "return to Le Mans and finish the job I started".

And he admitted: "I would like to test a Formula 1 car. I’d like to give it a try to see what the cars are like.

"It would be nice but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. And (Indycar team boss) Roger Penske would also have to agree," Pagenaud added.

He would not comment on his contractual situation with Penske, but insisted he has no regrets about taking his motor racing career to America.

"That was my path and I succeeded," he said.